Gatling Discovers 3rd High-Grade Gold Trend at Kir Vit; Encounters Highest Grades to Date

VANCOUVER, November 4, 2020 - GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR) (OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce high-grade results from channel sampling at the Kir Vit prospect - part of the Larder gold project in Ontario. Kir Vit lies 6 kilometers north of Gatling's high-grade deposits on the main Cadillac Larder Lake Break. Results include 16.2 g/t Au and 8.2 g/t Au in what is now the third trend discovered by Gatling at Kir Vit. The first two trends were discovered earlier this year when the Company's first pass drilling on the prospect hit mineralization in 13 out of 16 holes (see news release dated March 2, 2020).

High-Grade Gold Discovered at Kir Vit. Surface channel samples at the Kir Vit prospect have returned high grade gold results including 16.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m, 8.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 4.4 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Table 1). Channel sampling also returned a grade of 2.8 g/t Au over 7.0 m through a central sheared section of the outcrop. Gatling selected outcrops to strip, map and sample using LiDAR data, IP anomalies, and geochemical data (Figure 2).

Gold Discovered in Newly Identified NE-SW Trending Shear Zones. A new set of NE-SW trending shear zones identified through outcrop mapping are associated with gold mineralization at the Kir Vit prospect. Channel sampling also highlighted intrusion related gold mineralization along the contact between the mafic volcanics and syenite. Shear hosted gold mineralization marks a third trend of mineralization at Kir Vit, in addition to intrusion related and conglomerate hosted trends which were identified in 2019 drilling.

Next Phases of Exploration. The new exploration results will be integrated into Gatling's plans to follow up with the new mineralized trends with a Phase 2 drill program at Kir Vit as well as additional surface work on other exposed outcrops.

Nathan Tribble, VP Exploration for Gatling, commented, "The discovery of a 3rd mineralized trend at the Kir Vit prospect, which includes the highest grades encountered to date, is very promising. Our first pass drilling hit gold mineralization in 13 out of 16 holes, and we are now factoring in the location of these new, higher grade results as we plan the next round of drill holes."

Table 1. Channel Sample Highlights

Channel ID Sample Location ID Easting Northing Lithology-Zone Au (g/t) Channel 9 9_1 598625 5334112 Volcanic-Syenite contact 16.2 Channel 1 1_8 598634 5334118 Shear zone 8.2 Channel 1 1_4 598638 5334118 Mafic Volcanic 4.4 Channel 1 1_18 598624 5334118 Volcanic-Syenite contact 2.8 Channel 1 1_19 598623 5334118 Volcanic-Syenite contact 2.7 Channel 1 1_3 598639 5334118 Mafic Volcanic 2.7 Channel 1 1_9 598633 5334118 Shear zone 2.6 Channel 2 2_10 598634 5334122 Shear zone 1.4 Channel 4 4_17 598623 5334114 Volcanic-Syenite contact 1.2 Channel 1 1_7 598635 5334118 Shear zone 1.1 Channel 2 2_22 598622 5334122 Volcanic-Syenite contact 0.9 Channel 1 1_12 598630 5334118 Mafic Volcanic 0.9 Channel 2 2_7 598637 5334122 Mafic Volcanic 0.8 Channel 4 4_16 598624 5334114 Mafic Volcanic 0.6 Channel 3 3_5 598641 5334126 Mafic Volcanic 0.6 Channel 4 4_9 598631 5334114 Mafic Volcanic 0.6

High-Grade Sample Descriptions

Channel 9 - Sample Location ID 9_1 - 16.2 g/t Au

Green mafic volcanics with silica fracture filling throughout. Pervasive hematite-sericite-chlorite alteration with an increase in intensity towards intrusion contact and 1% whispy pyrite mineralization.

Channel 1 - Sample Location ID 1_8 - 8.2 g/t Au

Light green aphanitic mafic volcanic host with silica overprinting textures. Alteration includes hematite haloes near the edges of the shear zone. Mineralization includes visible gold and whispy pyrite up to 10% that is concentrated in a shear zone trending NE-SW within the volcanic host (Figure 3).

Channel 1 - Sample Location ID 1_4 - 4.4 g/t Au

Green aphanitic mafic volcanics with silica fracture filling throughout. Pervasive hematite-sericite haloes are present. Mineralization is 1-2% fine grained pyrite located within the mafic volcanics proximal to the NE-SW trending shear zones.

Channel 1 - Sample Location ID 1_18 - 2.8 g/t Au

Beige medium grained contact zone between mafic volcanics and syenitic intrusion. Strong pervasive silica-sericite alteration and up to 5% pyrite mineralization increasing towards syenite intrusion.

Figure 1. Regional map with geology, structures, Gatling's high grade gold deposits and the Kir Vit propsect.

Figure 2. Map of the stripped outcrop at Kir Vit with associated geology, structures, channels, gold assays and trends.

Figure 3. Channel sample ID 1 - Location 1_8 - Sample taken in newly identified NE-SW trending shear zone from Kir Vit with visible gold.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake and the Kir Vit prospect 6 kilometers north which hosts 3 new gold trends. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

QA/QC

Channel samples are described and sampled at the Larder Gold project site. Channel samples from the program are cut off the outcrop using a handheld diamond cutting saw and then sent for assay at SGS lab in Cochrane, Ontario. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 5.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration, and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/614324/Gatling-Discovers-3rd-High-Grade-Gold-Trend-at-Kir-Vit-Encounters-Highest-Grades-to-Date