Goldseek Announces CFO Appointment

London, November 4, 2020 - Goldseek Resources Inc. (CSE:GSK) (CNSX:GSK.CN) ("Goldseek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Sung Min (Eric) Myung as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective November 1, 2020. The Company thanks Mr. Field-Dyte for his valuable contributions to the Company through the listing process, and Mr. Field-Dyte will continue to contribute in his position as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Myung is a Senior Financial Analyst of Marrelli Support Services Inc. and has previously worked in a public accounting firm focused on small and medium business for seven years. Mr. Myung is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant and has a Master of Accounting degree from the University of Waterloo.

About Goldseek Resources Inc.

Goldseek Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. By identifying four projects in world-class mining locations, Goldseek is poised to deliver shareholder value through rigorous exploration and development on these properties. Our mission is to find the next major discovery in the mining camps of Urban Barry, Quevillon, and Detour Gold Trend in Quebec and Hemlo in Ontario.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 226-271-5170

For more information, please contact:

Goldseek Resources Inc.

E-mail: goldseekresources@gmail.com

The reader is invited to visit Goldseek's web site https://www.goldseekresources.com/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.