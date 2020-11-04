Pacific Bay Announces Repricing and Reduction of Flow-Through & Non Flow-Through Non-Brokered Financing

Vancouver, November 4, 2020 - David H. Brett, President and CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") reports that the Company has repriced, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, it's non-brokered private placement announced September 24, 2020 with planned gross proceeds of $625,000. The announced 1,500,000 non flow-through units at $0.15 per unit will now be priced at $0.125 per unit, consisting of one common share and one warrant to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.175 for a period of one year. The previously announced 2,000,000 flow-through units at $0.20 per unit will now be priced at $0.175 per unit consisting of one flow-through share and one warrant to purchase one non flow-through share at a price of $0.225. Gross proceeds will now be $187,500 non flow-through and $350,000 flow-through funds, totalling $537,500 in aggregate. The Company plans to pay finders fees on all or part of the financing.

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.

David H. Brett, MBA

President & CEO

Contact: David Brett, 604-682-2421, dbrett@pacificbayminerals.com

