Newlox Research & Development Presents at the CSE Markets Tech Tuesday Event

Figure 1. CEO Ryan Jackson Presented Live at the CSE Tech Tuesday Online Conference on November 3rd, November 4th, 2020 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. ("Newlox" or the "Company") (CSE:LUX) | (Frankfurt/Stuttgart: NGO) (CNSX:LUX.CN) is pleased to announce that Ryan Jackson, President and CEO of Newlox Gold, presented Newlox Research and Development Corp. at the CSE Markets Tech Tuesday event yesterday.

In case you missed it, a recording of the online conference has been posted to the CSE Markets YouTube account and is available at this link.

Newlox Gold's Organic Aqua Regia (OAR) Technology

Newlox R&D is developing OAR technology as a non-toxic and water-free alternative to cyanidation for the production of gold and other precious metals.

Recent OAR tests conducted by Newlox on high-grade gold ore samples have returned gold recoveries above 90% when conducted at ambient temperature and pressure. Testing is currently underway to investigate the effect of both temperature and reagent concentration on the leaching mechanics.

OAR leaching could be a paradigm-shifting technology applicable not only to the US$180 billion formal global gold mining industry but also as a method to bring the US$27 billion informal gold mining industry into the 21st century.

We look forward to delivering updates to the market as we continue to develop OAR technology with the intention of deploying this new reagent at Newlox Gold's processing facilities in Central America.

Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the work programs currently underway and the results of these programs. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, achievements, or performance may vary materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. The material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that work undertaken by the Company may have unintended effects, the risk of delays in completing work, and the risk that the Company may not be able to raise sufficient funds and Force Majeure. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Technical Disclaimer

The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of reserves demonstrating the economic and technical viability of the project and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Stewart A. Jackson, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the contents of this News Release.

On Behalf of the Board, Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

Contact Newlox

Ryan Jackson

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp., President

Website: www.newloxgold.com

www.newlox.tech

Email: ryan@newloxgold.com

Phone: +1 778 738 0546

