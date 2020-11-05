1911 Gold Provides Notification of Two Positive COVID-19 Cases at Rice Lake Operations

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2020 - 1911 Gold Corp. ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) was informed on October 31, 2020 that two employees who were on site at its Rice Lake operations had recently been exposed offsite to an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19. Following the Company's established risk mitigation procedures, both individuals notified their supervisor immediately, were placed into isolation offsite, and received polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") tests the following day. On November 4, 2020 the Company was notified that both employees had received positive test results for COVID-19. All onsite personnel identified through internal contact tracing as having contact with each of the employees will undergo the same mitigation procedures.

The employees who tested positive arrived on site October 27, 2020 and had limited interaction with other personnel at the Rice Lake operations prior to their isolation on October 31, 2020. Both workers remain asymptomatic and there are no reported symptoms among the workforce at site.

As a result of these two positive cases of COVID-19, the Company is temporarily suspending operations until results from the additional employee testing are received. All travel to site has been suspended and employees currently off shift will remain at home until further notice. In the event the additional PCR tests are positive for COVID-19, the Company will delay restarting the tailings operations to allow for additional testing and isolation, as required, of possibly affected employees.

1911 Gold values the health and safety of its employees and contractors, their families and the community. During this period the Company has continued to execute its enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures in order to minimize the risk of further spread as well as follow public health authorities' guidance regarding response and containment measures.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling 54,344 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba, where it is reprocessing historic tailings on a seasonal basis. 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Tully and Denton-Keefer projects near Timmins, Ontario, and intends to focus on both organic growth opportunities and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America.

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ron Clayton

President and CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about exploration plans and the timing and results thereof, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corp.