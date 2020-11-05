West Vault Obtains Federal Permit to Construct and Operate Hasbrouck Mine

Vancouver, November 5, 2020 - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV: WVM) ("West Vault") announces receipt from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") of a Decision Record ("DR") and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) based on the analysis in the Environmental Assessment ("EA") for the Hasbrouck Mine located approximately five miles south-west of Tonopah in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The DR signifies completion of requirements under the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") and EA process, and is the final major permitting step to allow construction. The Hasbrouck Mine is planned as phase two of the Hasbrouck Gold Project, with phase one being the fully permitted Three Hills Mine, located one mile west of the town of Tonopah.

"We are very pleased to have completed federal permitting at the Hasbrouck Mine. The completion of construction level permits for both phases of the 100% owned Hasbrouck Gold Project is a significant value addition to the property. This is a big step forward for West Vault Mining. We appreciate the professionalism and hard work of the BLM staff, the staff at all involved state agencies and our environmental consultants," said Peter Palmedo, Chairman of West Vault and President of Sun Valley Gold, LLC.

The completion of BLM federal permitting for the phase-two Hasbrouck Mine reduces overall project execution risk considerably. The Hasbrouck Gold Project is one of only a few shovel-ready gold projects in the US South-west. The Hasbrouck Gold Project hosts an estimated 762,000 ounces of Proven and Probable gold Reserves and 10,569,000 ounces of Proven and Probable silver Reserves. In an independent Pre-feasibility Study1 completed for the Hasbrouck Gold Project in 2016, a gold price of US$1,800 resulted in an estimated after-tax IRR of 92% and a US$295 Million NPV(5).

About the NEPA and EA Process

The BLM is required to comply with NEPA for the Hasbrouck Mine. The act sets up the procedural requirements for all federal governmental agencies to prepare an environmental document in response to proposed major activities on federal lands. Part of the Hasbrouck Mine is on federal lands administered by the BLM, therefore NEPA requires the BLM to prepare an environmental document to analyze potential environmental consequences of the planned project and any reasonable alternatives. The BLM determined that an EA is the appropriate environmental document for the proposed mine. To qualify for the issuance of a DR, the permitting process required West Vault to complete baseline studies, draft, file and amend the EA, and complete a public notice and consultation process. Various state permits and a federal eagle take permit are also required for construction and operation at the phase-two Hasbrouck Mine. These permits will conform to the federally permitted project and are planned to be acquired during the initial construction and mining at the phase-one Three Hills Mine.

West Vault is focused on advancing the Hasbrouck Project in Tonopah, Nevada. The Company owns 100% interest in, and a 1.1% net smelter return royalty over, the Hasbrouck Gold Project.

