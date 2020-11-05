Bathurst Metals adds Palladium, Platinum Property, Options Set

Vancouver, November 05, 2020 - Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV.H) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Speers Lake Project by the physical staking of the FF-1 mineral claim covering 875 Ha. The company's 100% owned property is located approximately 100 km south of Kugluktuk in Nunavut. Company President/CEO, Harold Forzley stated "We are very pleased to add the Speers Lake property to our project inventory in Nunavut along with the Turner Lake, Gela Lake and McAvoy projects".

Speers Lake Pd/Pt/Au/Cu/Ni Project - Nunavut

The company's Speers Lake Project covers known Copper, Nickel, Palladium, Platinum and Gold mineralization within or along the contact of the Proterozoic Layered Muskox Ultramafic Intrusive (LMUI) in western Nunavut.

The region has received only sporadic, systematic exploration since its first discovery and exploration by Inco in the late 1950's. Additional systematic exploration was not conducted again until the 1980's and in 1999 to 2007. Several geochemical, geophysical, geological mapping and limited diamond drilling had been undertaken on the property with these studies being able to define at least two sulphide pulses associated with the emplacement of the LMUI. These pulses both contain high nickel and copper concentrations with associated precious metals. Listed below are some of the more significant precious and base metal assay results from historical geochemical rock sampling and diamond drilling.

Historical Rock Geochemistry - Grab Samples

----------------------------------------- |Pt |Pd |Au |Cu |Ni | |---------------------------------------| |(g/tonne)|(g/tonne)|(g/tonne)|(%) |(%) | |---------------------------------------| |0.87 |5.48 |5.0 |3.50|0.18| |---------------------------------------| |2.55 |3.43 |2.0 |0.45|0.24| -----------------------------------------

Historical Surface Chip Sampling

-------------------------------- |Pd |Pt |Au |Length| |------------------------------| |g/tonne|g/tonne|g/tonne|Metres| |------------------------------| |42.24 |2.26 |6.79 |0.76 | |------------------------------| |58.09 |6.04 |5.66 |0.43 | --------------------------------

*Length is surface expression exposed, true thickness is unknown.

Historical Diamond Drilling - Diamond Drill Hole 87-S10 Assay Results

----------------------------------------------------------------- |FROM |TO |THICKNESS|Pt |Pd |Au |Cu |Ni | |---------------------------------------------------------------| |(m) |(m) |(m) |(g/tonne)|(g/tonne)|(g/tonne)|(%) |(%) | |---------------------------------------------------------------| |94.40 |95.10 |0.70 |1.94 |38.45 |6.03 |1.18|3.89| |---------------------------------------------------------------| |107.23|107.63|0.40 |5.57 |52.71 |1.41 |0.22|3.79| -----------------------------------------------------------------

*Thickness is core length, true width is unknown.

Grant of Incentive Stock Options

The Company today announced the grant of a total of 4,350,000 incentive stock options to directors, management, consultants and contractors. The options are for a ten-year term at an exercise price of $0.125 per option share.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

