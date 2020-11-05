5 NOVEMBER 2020

ASX: EGR

Completion of EcoGraf(TM) Processing Facility Development Report

RESULTS CONFIRM ATTRACTIVE MARKET OPPORTUNITY AND SUPPORT FINANCING AND CONSTRUCTION EARLY WORKS PROGRAMS

EcoGraf Ltd. (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR) has prepared the Development Report for the financing, construction and operation of the new EcoGraf(TM) Processing Facility in the Kwinana-Rockingham Strategic Industrial Area of Western Australia. The Development Report supports due diligence processes for project funding arrangements, including debt financing with Export Finance Australia and was prepared in conjunction with Australian engineering and construction group GR Engineering Services Limited.

Highlights

World's first purified spherical graphite processing facility outside of China at a time when electric vehicle, battery and anode producers are actively seeking to diversify battery mineral supply chains.

High growth battery graphite market forecast by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence to expand by an annual growth rate of 31.5% over the next decade and reach 1.2 million tonnes per annum by 2030.

Proprietary EcoGraf(TM) purification processing technology provides competitive advantages through environmental sustainability, product quality and low cost with patent pending and trademarks registered.

Financial modelling shows strong economic returns, with an equity NPV8 of US$317m, equity IRR of 42.4% and payback period of 3.3 years.

Conservative development schedule provides opportunity for capital savings through scheduling and procurement strategies, with GR Engineering to undertake an optimisation process during the construction early works program.

Recycling application of the EcoGraf(TM) purification process to recover high purity carbon anode material from lithium-ion battery production waste and recycled batteries, provides the opportunity to assist anode and battery manufacturers reduce production costs, lower carbon emissions and progress towards closedloop manufacturing processes.



