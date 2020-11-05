Carlyle Receives Positive Geophysics Survey Results for Improved Drill Targeting at the Cecilia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico

Vancouver, November 5, 2020 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: 1OZ) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received results from the latest geophysical survey that included 3.8 line-km of Induced Polarization (IP) in five lines across the Cerro Magallanes rhyolitic dome part of the Cecilia Project in Sonora, Mexico (the "Project"), where the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest from its partner Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside").

Ahead of drilling, Carlyle has further refined and detailed drill targets with the geophysical IP survey using 50-m dipole spacing. The close spacing between dipoles helps to delineate structures and reduces the data variation at shallow depth (noise), allowing for better targeting for Carlyle's upcoming maiden drill program (the "Program") at the Cecilia Project. The anticipated Program will seek to test various gold-bearing fault/vein structures up to 250 m depth.

Mapping of the rhyolitic dome has highlighted zones of high silicification nearby to breccia and gold-bearing structural zones. The IP data and new IP pseudo-sections define resistive anomalies (which are potentially silica zones), along the identified structures at surface for 200 m along strike and remains open. The IP anomalies coincide with past sampling in the area of historical drilling where Cambior Inc. (1995) in drillhole 138-95-08 reported drilling 30.0 m at 1.41 g/t gold1 (see Figure 1 below).







Figure 1: 3D view of northeast trending IP resistivity zones across the Cerro Magallanes dome. 100m line spacing with 50m spacing dipole spacing shows several shallow anomalies. The red lines are showing the primary mineralized trends correlated with the resistive anomalies in the IP sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6130/67532_d6075c629483790c_001full.jpg

Carlyle's Chief Executive Officer, Morgan Good, commented, "The Carlyle team is yet again pleased with more positive results from our exploration work ahead of the maiden drill program at our Cecilia Project in Sonora, Mexico. These geophysical findings add further excitement around the building confidence we are continuing to gather, particularly with their coincidental alignment of the favourable historical results, as we progress towards our maiden drill campaign."

Riverside's President and CEO, John-Mark Staude, stated, "We are pleased to work with our partner Carlyle Commodities Corp. to be exploring the Cecilia Mineral District and this current technical work improves the visualization of the targets. The Cecilia Project program is going in the right direction, the site is being prepared for drilling, with completed roads and many of the drill pads already in place."

Carlyle and Riverside are working closely together to progress to the drilling phase of the Program at the Cecilia Project which will include an aggregate of 1,500 m of initial drilling to test high-grade targets: San Jose, North Breccia and Central Targets. The San Jose Target previously returned 43.2 g/t Au (out of 21 samples; as disclosed in Carlyle's press release dated September 21, 2020). Additional results in the upcoming weeks are expected to include:

A drone aeromagnetic survey, which will help with vectoring in on magnetic anomalies at depth; and

Results from the next batch of channel samples covering the east-west extension between the San Jose and Central Targets.

Qualified Person

Harrison Cookenboo, Ph.D., P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information presented in this news release.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Cecilia Gold-Silver Project located in the State of Sonora, Mexico. Carlyle formed a strategic partnership with Hunter Dickinson Inc. ("HDI") and has formed a 50-50 joint venture with HDI affiliate United Mineral Services Ltd. on the Mack Project and has an option to earn a 50% interest in the Jake project, both located in B.C. Carlyle also holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the promising Sunset property located in the Vancouver Mining Division near Pemberton, B.C. Carlyle is based in Vancouver, B.C., and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CCC".

