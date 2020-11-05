Defiance Strengthens Management Team with New Appointments

Vancouver, November 5, 2020 - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC Pink: DNCVF) ("Defiance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce several appointments to its executive and management teams, including Mr. George Cavey P.Geo, who has joined the Company as Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Douglas Cavey is joining as Vice President of Corporate Development and Senior Technical Advisor along with Ms. Jennifer Roskowski as Principal Geologist. All three individuals have been an integral part of Defiance's Advisory Board & Technical Committee since the appointment of OreQuest Consultants as lead technical advisor in October 2019.

Mr. George Cavey has over 40 years in exploration and consulting as the President of OreQuest Consultants and is the past President of the Canadian Council of Professional Geoscientists. Mr. Cavey is a recipient of the EGBC C.J. Westerman Award (2004) and the Canadian Professional Geoscientist Award (2010), Canada's highest honor for a Professional Geoscientist. He has been a consultant to the BCSC and the TSX Venture Exchange and was a Director and the Vice President, Exploration of Orko Silver during the discovery of the La Preciosa silver deposit in Mexico which resulted in the subsequent takeover by Coeur Mining for over $380 million.

Mr. Douglas Cavey is an experienced project developer with a highly sought after and diverse skill set. Mr. Cavey has been involved in international mineral project asset identification and evaluation, acquisition due diligence, business development, and management across base and precious metal projects in North and South America, Turkey, Serbia, and Scandinavia, including many locations in Mexico.

Ms. Jennifer Roskowski is a highly skilled geologist and geochemist with over a decade of experience in the mining industry where her focus has been mineral exploration and mineral project development. Ms. Roskowski has a deep scientific understanding of mineral system genesis and fundamental analytical science. Her expertise at evaluating and synthesizing large exploration datasets and conducting district-scale exploration target delineation has proven invaluable in the advancement of both the San Acacio and Tepal projects.

Mr. George Cavey, P.Geo states, "As OreQuest has integrated into the Defiance Silver management team, we continue to advance the prospective Tepal and San Acacio projects, both of which have attractive exploration upside. We look forward to drilling San Acacio this year while we advance our understanding of the geologic system and mineralization controls at Tepal. 2020 was a busy year for the field teams at OreQuest and Defiance, and we are eager to safely continue the work programs through the end of this year and into 2021."

Chris Wright, Executive Chairman & CEO, commented: "We are thrilled to have George, Douglas and Jennifer join Defiance's management team. Since OreQuest's appointment last fall, their team has completed a systematic review of Defiance's projects; they have been successful in executing exploration activities leading to the reinterpretation of key geologic models, and generating several exciting targets that are now drill ready. Their past experience in finding orebodies is a key asset to our company moving forward."

Grant of Stock Options

Defiance has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants to purchase up to 2,152,500 shares of the Company, under the terms of the Company's stock option plan, at an exercise price of $0.59 per share.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC Pink: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing, and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.

