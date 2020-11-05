EnviroLeach Recovers Tin and Copper from Printed Circuit Board Material

VANCOUVER, November 5, 2020 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. ("EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2:) is pleased to report on advances in its innovative e-waste processing technology. The Company has made significant progress in the simultaneous extraction of tin and copper from end-of-life printed circuit board assemblies ("PCBAs").

An extensive 12-month laboratory test program has resulted in a multi-metal recovery process for the extraction of tin and copper from PCBAs. The metals recovery involves the initial mechanical separation of the PCBAs into a copper rich concentrate and a non-metallic fraction. The copper rich concentrate is then treated hydrometallurgically to dissolve the copper and tin into solution under ambient temperature and pressure conditions. Following dissolution, the copper is recovered using conventional electrowinning technology as almost pure copper metal. The tin is removed from solution using proven physical separation methods to produce a marketable tin oxide product.

The test results confirmed the ability of EnviroLeach's process to effectively extract a nearly pure copper metal, grading >99%, and recover up to 92.6% of the tin in the form of a valuable tin oxide product (see Figure 1).

Figure 1: Copper and tin oxide (powder) recovered from PCBAs

The Company is currently developing a detailed process flow sheet which will be applied in an upcoming pilot scale testing program. Pilot scale testing will confirm the scalability, recoveries, costs, and other operating parameters of the new combined copper/tin recovery process.

The recovery of copper and tin from PCBAs has the potential to give the EnviroLeach process a distinct economic advantage compared to conventional smelting. When combined with EnviroLeach's current processing technology, the copper and tin recovery phase results in an over 80% mass reduction of PCBAs. This mass reduction results in significantly reduced downstream extraction and refining related charges, and higher metal payments. In addition, the recovery and sale of tin creates potential for increased operating margins.

The novel and cost-effective copper and tin recovery process will potentially provide a domestic, more environmentally friendly, and low CO2E emission alternative to the current smelting of whole PCBAs, and result in a substantial contribution towards the achievement of an eco-friendly global circular economy.

Ish Grewal, Vice President comments, "The last 12 months of extensive research and laboratory tests have confirmed the viability of the tin/copper recovery process. The potential high mass reduction delivers multiple benefits such as the higher concentration of residual precious metals, the reduction of smelting and shipping costs, and of course the reduction of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions associated with the current smelting of whole PCBs. I am excited about our recent accomplishments and look forward to the commercialization of another disruptive and eco-friendly alternative to the incumbent processes. Our compelling technology platform can provide an important contribution to the adoption of circular economy systems in the primary and secondary metals sectors."

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste.

Backed by a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands of individual tests and assays, independent validations, strategic partners and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site:https://EnviroLeach.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroLeach's financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroLeach's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

