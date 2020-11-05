Strategic Metals Supply Chain Forum

NEW YORK, November 5th, 2020 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG); (Frankfurt-M1V); (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") Corporate Announcement.



Click Image To View Full Size

Western Magnesium is pleased to announce that it will be participating in an important and timely webinar exploring supply chain challenges in the Metals and Mining industry: The Proactive ONE2ONE Strategic Metals Supply Chain Investor Forum.

With a keynote address by Dr. Alan Taub of prestigious public-private partnership LIFT (https://lift.technology/about-us/), and presentations by the CEO's of Western Magnesium and American Resources Corporation, the event is designed to help investors understand the importance of retaking control of critical supply chains in order to enhance North America's regional and economic security. The event also includes a panel discussion exploring the issues that define supply chain challenges, and solutions industry and government can work on together.

Register for this important event by clicking on the banner above, or visiting the event registration page at webinar. For questions about this event or Western Magnesium's role in supplying industry with responsibly produced primary magnesium metal, please contact us at dmelles@westmagcorp.com.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and lightweight qualities. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces manufacturing and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

------------------------- |Company Contact | |David Melles | |dmelles@westmagcorp.com| |604-423-2709 | -------------------------

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including the Company's dolomite reserves may not be mined because of technical, regulatory, financing or other obstacles, the market price for magnesium may make our resources uneconomic and we may not be able hire and retain skilled employees. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements. We see Safe Harbor.

For additional information please visit our website at www.westmagcorp.com

View our profile on SEDAR

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.