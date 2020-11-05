Bonterra Intersects 15.6 G/t Au over 1.6 Metres at Gladiator

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2020) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following results from the ongoing drilling campaign at the Gladiator project. The results include several intersections, including 15.6 g/t Au over 1.6 metres ("m") in hole BA-20-20, 10.5 g/t Au over 1.1 m in hole BA-20-04, 12.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m in hole BA-20-12, 10.2 g/t Au over 1.8 m in hole BA-20-13, 40.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole BA-20-17 and 7.8 g/t Au over 3.0 m in hole BA-20-18A.

The 2020 drilling campaign at Gladiator resumed on July 23, 2020 with two drills in operation, one on a barge on Lake Barry and the other on land near the Gladiator deposit. Since July 23, 2020, the Company has drilled 22 holes representing a total of 7,559 m of a planned 16,000 m for the Gladiator regional area. Results from 19 holes have been received since the press release on April 24, 2020. Results from the remaining drilled holes are pending (Figure 1).

The Gladiator deposit consists of three primary zones; the North, Main and Barbeau Zones. The North and the Main Zone are characterized by mineralized quartz veins hosted within steeply south-southeast dipping shear zones having developed at the contacts of gabbroic and felsic dykes with mafic to intermediate volcanic rocks. The Barbeau Zone consists of quartz vein mineralization hosted by a shear zone dipping moderately to the north and correlates with an offset of the gabbroic and felsic dykes. Several secondary mineralized zones called "North Dippers" have been interpreted with orientations similar to the Barbeau Zone, moderately to steeply dipping north. A series of mineralized zones associated with felsic dykes are referred to as North Corridor, Footwall and South Zones and are interpreted to occur with similar orientations to the North and Main Zones dipping south-southeast (Figures 1 and 4).

Pascal Hamelin, Interim CEO and VP, Operations commented: "These latest drill results are very encouraging, and demonstrate the continuity of the Main and North Zones. The addition of a series of interpreted north-dipping zones to the Main and North Zones further enhances our understanding of the Gladiator deposit."

The following table shows the significant intersections of the drill holes presented in this press release.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Zone BA-20-03 33.0 41.3 8.3 1.0 North corridor 72.3 74.5 2.2 1.5 North corridor 278.0 279.0 1.0 1.7 North Dipper (Main) 493.8 495.1 1.3 3.0 North Dipper (North) BA-20-04 136.2 137.3 1.1 10.5 Main 369.0 370.0 1.0 4.2 South BA-20-05 56.0 58.0 2.0 1.8 101.2 104.0 2.8 2.1 North corridor 240.0 242.0 2.0 1.7 North Dipper (Main) 297.5 300.0 2.5 1.1 North Dipper (Main) 317.0 318.1 1.1 1.2 North Dipper (Main) 358.5 361.5 3.0 3.2 North Dipper (North) 424.0 425.0 1.0 9.8 North Dipper (Main) 540.0 541.0 1.0 1.3 North Dipper (Main) BA-20-06 45.0 49.5 4.5 3.0 Main 140.0 140.5 0.5 3.4 North Dipper (Main) 160.2 161.0 0.8 4.2 North Dipper (Main) 277.5 281.3 3.8 1.4 South 337.7 346.0 8.3 1.4 South 351.0 353.0 2.0 1.0 South BA-20-07 95.0 97.0 2.0 5.0 North corridor 168.0 169.6 1.6 6.0 North Dipper 330.0 331.0 1.0 5.3 North Dipper (Main) BA-20-08 131.1 137.0 5.9 0.7 North BA-20-09 No Significant Assays BA-20-10 154.0 161.0 7.0 0.7 Main 222.5 223.0 0.5 3.2 Main BA-20-11 172.7 182.9 10.2 2.7 Main Including 172.7 173.4 0.7 13.7 256.0 261.0 5.0 1.6 276.3 276.8 0.5 3.4 North Dipper (Main) 360.0 360.6 0.6 4.9 Barbeau 367.3 367.8 0.5 7.5 Barbeau 433.9 434.9 1.0 1.1 Barbeau 443.0 444.0 1.0 4.7 Barbeau BA-20-12 195.0 196.0 1.0 1.5 North Dipper (Main) 204.0 206.0 2.0 1.4 North Dipper (Main) 224.0 225.0 1.0 12.7 North Dipper (Main) 266.8 268.0 1.2 2.1 Main 470.5 472.0 1.5 1.0 South BA-20-13 16.0 17.2 1.2 1.4 Main 108.0 121.0 13.0 1.4 North corridor 123.2 125.0 1.8 10.2 North Including 123.2 123.8 0.6 28.8 137.5 143.0 5.5 2.9 North Corridor 139.0 143.0 4.0 3.9 North Corridor Including 139.0 140.0 1.0 11.6 BA-20-14 52.0 52.8 0.8 1.6 Main 88.0 89.7 1.7 2.1 Main 130.0 131.2 1.2 1.7 Footwall 149.0 153.0 4.0 1.7 North Dipper (North) 165.0 166.0 1.0 2.2 North corridor 178.6 182.3 3.7 1.2 North corridor BA-20-15 58.0 59.0 1.0 1.6 North corridor 73.0 76.5 3.5 0.5 North BA-20-16 157.1 158.2 1.1 6.5 Main 344.0 344.5 0.5 2.7 South 399.2 400.2 1.0 7.4 South BA-20-17 19.0 23.0 4.0 1.4 North dipper 39.0 40.0 1.0 6.2 Main 48.0 51.0 3.0 2.7 Main 148.5 149.0 0.5 40.5 North Dipper (North) 155.0 156.0 1.0 3.6 170.8 173.2 2.4 3.4 North corridor BA-20-18 33.0 35.2 2.2 1.2 North Dipper BA-20-18A 87.0 88.7 1.7 1.2 Main 142.0 144.7 2.7 2.5 North Dipper (Main) 184.0 187.0 3.0 7.8 North Dipper (Main) Including 184.8 185.5 0.7 30.3 212.2 214.0 1.8 2.4 North corridor BA-20-19 Pending results 188.7 202.0 13.3 1.3 North corridor 237.0 238.0 1.0 4.8 North 332.0 334.0 2.0 1.3 North Dipper (Main) 361.0 362.0 1.0 6.2 Footwall 603.7 605.0 1.3 8.0 North Dipper Including 603.7 604.2 0.5 19.0 BA-20-20 Pending results 93.5 95.1 1.6 15.6 Main

Notes:

1) The meterage represents the length of the drilled lengths.

2) Estimated true widths for the interpreted Main, North, South and Footwall Zones range from at least 50% to 90% of the interval core length. The estimated true widths of the North Dipper, Barbeau and North Corridor Zones are unknown.

3) The mineralized intervals listed are above 0.5 g/t Au.



Figure 1 - Gladiator Project - Drill Hole Location Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/67553_cba3bff124724be9_001full.jpg

Ten holes intersected the Main Zone and filled the gap in the drilling pattern (BA-20-04; 06; 10; 11; 12; 14; 16; 17; 18A; 20). Highlights include 15.6 g/t Au over 1.6 m in hole BA-20-20, 2.7 g/t Au over 10.2 m, including 13.7 over 0.7 m in hole BA-20-11 and 10.5 g/t Au over 1.1 m in hole BA-20-04 (Figure 2).



Figure 2 - Main Zone Longitudinal Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/67553_cba3bff124724be9_002full.jpg

Seven holes (BA-20-08; 09; 13; 14; 17;18A; 20) were drilled to target the North Zone extension following very encouraging results from holes BA-20-05 and BA-20-07 drilled during the winter (See press releases April 2, 2020 and April 24, 2020). Best results included 2.9 g/t Au over 6.6 m, including 10.2 g/t Au over 1.8 m and 2.9 g/t Au over 5.5m, including 11.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m in hole BA-20-13.



Figure 3 - North Zone Longitudinal Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/67553_cba3bff124724be9_003full.jpg

Several newly modelled north dipping zones ("North Dippers") were intersected by the ongoing drilling program, of which the best intervals returned: 12.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m in BA-20-12, 40.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole BA-20-17, 30.3 g/t Au over 0.7 m in hole BA-20-18A and 8.0 g/t Au over 1.3 m, including 19.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole BA-20-19 (Figure 4).



Figure 4 - Gladiator Project - Composite Cross Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/67553_cba3bff124724be9_004full.jpg

Quality control and reporting protocols

The Gladiator project's drill core gold analysis is performed at the Bachelor Mine Analysis Laboratory. The Company employs a rigorous QA-QC analysis program that meets industry standards. The analytical results are carried out by fire assay (A.A.) in the mine laboratory. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. The Company's QA-QC analytical verification program requires that at least 10% of samples be audited in an independent laboratory. These verification sample were sent to the ALS laboratory located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The results of the audits are consistent with those obtained.

Qualified persons

Boris Artinian, P.Geo., Chief Geologist of the Company oversees all exploration activities on the Gladiator Project. Mr. Artinian is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI-43-101"). Marc Ducharme, P.Geo. and Bonterra's Principal Geologist, approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Ducharme is a Qualified Person as defined by

NI 43-101.

