Cassiar Gold Strengthens Advisory Committee With The Addition Of David Rhys

Calgary, November 5, 2020 - Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQB: CGLCF) ("Cassiar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Rhys, P.Geo., M.Sc. to Cassiar's Advisory Committee.

Mr. Rhys is a respected international geological consultant who has nearly 30 years' experience specializing in the application of structural geological studies to advanced projects and active mines, aiding in the interpretation of ore controls and guiding local and district scale exploration activities. David has extensive experience in the evaluation of gold deposits globally mainly for major companies in operating mining districts, which include the majority of the major orogenic deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, mines in West Africa and Australia, and the Carlin Trend. He has provided geological evaluations in most Canadian gold districts, having implemented studies that have resulted in orebody definition, expansion and new discoveries at operating mines in Ontario, Mexico and China.

In British Columbia ("BC"), David's work experience has included evaluation of the Cassiar district for Hawthorne Gold, and two Geoscience BC projects which further advanced the geological understanding of orogenic gold deposits in central BC that included the Cariboo district as well as the company's Cassiar and Sheep Creek districts. Mr. Rhys will provide technical expertise in the ongoing evaluation of the Cassiar district to contribute to exploration targeting and resource expansion there.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome David Rhys to Cassiar Gold's Advisory Committee. He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge applying integrated geological studies with a structural geology focus to exploration, development, and mining of orogenic gold deposits. In addition, his previous experience with the Cassiar Gold district will be of great value to the company as we advance the targeting process for our ambitious 15,000-metre exploration drilling program in 2021," said Marco Roque, CEO of Cassiar Gold.

"Our technical advisors are a major asset to the Cassiar Gold project," stated Kaesy Gladwin, VP Exploration of Cassiar Gold. "Doug Kirwin's international success and James Maxwell's experience in northern Canada have really increased the depth of our exploration team. The technical experience and project knowledge that David brings will complete a top-notch advisory committee."

About Cassiar Gold Corp.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQB: CGLCF) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on projects in British Columbia and led by a team of highly successful business and technical executives. The Company's key asset, the Cassiar Gold Project, is a large, advanced-stage, road-accessible gold property with a NI 43-101-compliant resource estimate of 1M oz at 1.43 g/t Au at the Taurus bulk-tonnage gold deposit. The Property hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects over a >15 km long and up to 10 km wide trend that extends from high-grade past-producing mines at Cassiar South, to the Taurus deposit at Cassiar North.

