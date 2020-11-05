Stratabound Announces Chad Tappendorf Appointed to Board of Directors

Toronto, November 5, 2020 - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTC Pink: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Chad Tappendorf has been appointed to the board of directors.

Mr. Tappendorf is a Partner at Coast Capital, an investment firm based in New York which takes a private equity and long-term approach to investing into public companies. Mr. Tappendorf has extensive global private and public equity investment experience and has held board memberships of several companies in the resources, logistics, real estate, and consumer goods industries. Mr. Tappendorf has managed and lead teams of professionals in US$ multi-billion private equity portfolios and led all aspects of the investment process, including identifying new investment opportunities, due diligence, valuation, and transaction/tax structuring and negotiation.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO of Stratabound, commented, "We are extremely pleased to have someone of Mr. Tappendorf's credentials join the Stratabound board. His great business acumen and depth of experience in both North American and international capital markets, along with his prior investment successes, will immediately add value."

Mr. Terrence Byberg, Interim Chairman of the Company, stated, "We are thrilled and impressed with the commitment and enthusiasm for value creation that Coast Capital and Mr. Tappendorf bring to board, and to the Stratabound stakeholders. We are a strong team of mineral explorers, developers and operators. With Chad Tappendorf and Coast Capital also on our team, we now have a stronger financial presence working along with us as well."

The Company also announces that as of November 3, 2020, it has issued a total of 300,000 common stock options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to Mr. Tappendorf. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of Stratabound for $0.22 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan. The options will vest 50% immediately with the remaining 50% to vest in one year from grant date.

About Stratabound Minerals Corp.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt-Gold Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

For more information please visit the company's website at www.stratabound.ca or contact: R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO 416-915-4157 info@stratabound.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

WARNING: The Company relies upon litigation protection for "forward looking" statements. The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, changes in laws or regulations, failure to obtain regulatory, exchange or shareholder approval, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this forward-looking information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67529