Pacific Imperial Mines Awards Options

Vancouver, November 5, 2020 - Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:PPM) has Board approval to grant the newly appointed Director of the Company 500,000 stock options at $0.05 per share for a period of 5 years subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Holbek, P.Geo., as Director of the Company effective immediately.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

s/ "Chris McLeod"

Chris McLeod, President

For further information please contact:

Roman Shklanka, Chairman, at 604-649-6195,

or

Chris McLeod, President, at 604-669-6332

Email: investor@pacificimperialmines.com

