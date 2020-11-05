Alex Heath, CFA Joins Ethos Gold as President

Vancouver, November 5, 2020 - Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Alex Heath, CFA has joined Ethos as President. Craig Roberts, P.Eng. will continue as the Company's CEO and has resigned his role as President in place of Alex.

Alex has a B.Com. with honours from the University of British Columbia and is a CFA Charterholder. He spent eight years with Salman Partners including as a Vice-President of Investment Banking focused on mining financings and merger and acquisition transactions. He recently worked as Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations for a mid-tier precious metals producer, and in 2019 joined Discovery Group as Strategic Advisor, Corporate Development & Investor Relations.

Stated Craig Roberts, P.Eng., CEO of Ethos: "We are delighted that Alex has agreed to join Ethos as President. Alex has great strengths and experience in the mining space including in the marketing and management of public companies, and in the understanding and evaluation of mining projects. He is well known and connected in the investment and brokerage community. Alex will play a key role in the Ethos team’s efforts to advance a number of our projects to the drill stage by mid-2021."

Stated John Robins of Discovery Group and strategic advisor to Ethos: "I congratulate Alex in his new role as President of Ethos. Since Alex joined Discovery Group last year I have been impressed with his tenacious attitude and contribution towards building value in several of our companies. Strong management is a cornerstone of every company's success and Alex is a key addition to the Ethos team."

Private Placement

Ethos has agreed to proceed with a private placement of 500,000 units priced at $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of $100,000, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Each unit will comprise one common share of Ethos and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable into an additional share of Ethos at $0.40 per share for five years. Alex Heath has agreed to subscribe for these 500,000 units.

Granting of Options

Ethos announces the grant of a total of 4,000,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company for five years at a price of C$0.20 per common share in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

For additional information please contact Tom Martin at E: tmartin@ethosgold.com P: 1-250-516-2455 or view the Company’s website, ethosgold.com and the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Ethos Gold Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit discoverygroup.ca.



Ethos Gold Corp.

Per: "Craig Roberts"

Craig Roberts, P.Eng., CEO



Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the Company's projects and the timing related thereto. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, or the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances, necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on its business that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

