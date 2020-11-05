CMC Metals Ltd. Announces Completion of Upgrading of 12 Km of the Access Road to the Silver Hart Property, Yukon

Vancouver, November 5, 2020 - CMC Metals Ltd. - ("the Company") (TSXV:CMB) (OTC:CMCXF) (FSE:ZM5N) is pleased to announce the completion of twelve (12) kilometers of the access road to the Silver Hart Property.

The project was funded and completed by the Yukon Department of Highways and Services with a $200,000 grant provided by the Resource Access Road Program (RARP).

The Company has also completed engineering evaluation, hydrological studies and initial environmental investigations on all of the creek crossings on the access road to the Silver Hart Property.

John Bossio, Chair of the Company noted, "We want to sincerely thank the Government of Yukon Territory for their significant contribution and efforts to help CMC Metals upgrade the access road to the Silver Hart Property. This is a significant step towards achieving our goal to upgrade the entire access road in the near future. The support of the Yukon Government in advancing this project is critical to advancing the Silver Hart. We look forward to further fostering our positive working relationship with them."

Kevin Brewer, President and CEO noted, "With the engineering and environmental studies completed we are now in a position to permit work for the required bridge crossings on the access road. We hope to continue working closely with the Yukon Department of Highways and Services to complete further upgrading of the road in 2021. This will help us facilitate future development and ore haulage at the property."

Qualified Person

Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He is directly supervising in the field the 2020 exploration program, sampling efforts, quality assurance and quality controls, and the preparation of an approval of the technical information pertaining to the Silver Hart Project, Yukon reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

About CMC Metals

CMC Metals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on opportunities in Canada and the United States that offer potential for production. The Company is led by a seasoned team with experience developing assets to commercialization. The Company's Silver Hart Property is a high-grade silver-lead-zinc project located in the Yukon, 132 km west of Watson Lake, and covers 2,200 hectares and 116 contiguous and partial claims. The Company recently acquired the Blue Heaven claims adjacent to Silver Hart which comprises of similar mineralization and geology and

covers 1,975 hectares and 118 contiguous and partial claims. Together these combined properties offer excellent exploration potential for high-grade silver-lead-zinc veins and carbonate replacement deposits.

CMC is actively seeking other projects to acquire in its portfolio.

