/C O R R E C T I O N -- Artemis Gold Inc./

457 direct jobs created - Life of mine operations

825 direct jobs created during construction/expansion phases

$13.2 billion in value added in B.C. - LIFE OF MINE

$2.3 billion in Provincial Government Revenues – life of mine

All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted

VANCOUVER, Nov. 5, 2020 - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of an Economic Impact Study (the "Study") conducted on the company's Blackwater Gold project in Central British Columbia, Canada ("Blackwater" or the "Project").

The Company engaged KPMG to produce the Study to be used to measure the updated economic benefits of the staged approach to the development of the Project. The Study focuses on job creation, fiscal revenues, and overall economic wealth creation for the regions within and surrounding the Project, the Province and for Canada.

The statistics produced in the Study are based on the base case scenario of the three-phased development of the Project as reported in the Company's Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") dated August 26, 2020 entitled "Blackwater Gold Project British Columbia NI 43-101 Technical Report on Pre-Feasibility Study" over a minimum 23 year mine life. The base case assumes:

Initial development capital of $592 million to build a 5.5 million tonne per year mine (years 1-5)

$426 million in capital costs to expand to 12 million tonnes per year (years 6-10)

$398 million in capital costs to expand to 20 million tonnes per year (years 11-23)

The selected B.C. regions within the Study included the Bulkley-Nechako, Fraser-Fort George and Cariboo. With a total capital investment of $1.5 billion (initial and expansion capital), Blackwater would be one of the largest capital investments for the region in the last ten years.

The tables below provide a summary of the economic impact on the regions, the province and on government revenues:

Table 1: Summary of total economic impact (direct, indirect and induced) on British Columbia stemming from construction and operating activities of the Blackwater Mining Project1

Over the LOM, in M$ and person-years, total and annual average







British Columbia Total Annual Average2 Overall construction activities would last 5 years (2 years initial phase followed by 2 expansion phases (15-18 months each) Operating phase would last for 23 years Value added (in M$) 13,234 - Construction2 810 162 (over 5 years) Operations 12,424 540 (over 23 years)

Source: Simulations of B.C. Stat based on data from Artemis, KPMG analysis

Table 2: Value-added and jobs stemming from the construction2 and operation of the Blackwater Project in British Columbia











British Columbia Direct

Effects Indirect

Effects Induced

Effects Total In millions of dollars







Total value added during construction2 485 221 104 810 Value added per year during operations 419 100 21 540 In Full Time Equivalent



Jobs per year over 5 years of construction2 825 453 222 1,499 Jobs per year during operations 457 698 211 1,366

Table 3: Value-added and jobs stemming from the construction2 and operation of the Blackwater Project for the B.C. regions under study











Cariboo, Bulkily-Nechako and Fraser-Fort George Reginal Districts Direct

Effects Indirect

Effects Induced

Effects Total In millions of dollars







Total value added during construction2 186 107 43 335 Value added per year during operations 419 38 7 464 In Full Time Equivalent



Jobs per year over 5 years of construction2 563 148 82 792 Jobs per year during operations 457 197 71 726

__________________________ 1 Total impact includes direct, indirect and induced effects. 2 For construction, we assumed that the overall project, including initial phase and the 2 expansion phases, would take 60 months or 5 years, therefore, results may vary depending on the exact length of each phase. Also includes closure costs.

Table 4: Summary of total tax revenues stemming from construction and operating activities of the Blackwater Mining Project (direct, indirect and induced)

Over the LOM, total and annual average

Government Revenues (in M$) Total Annual Average Overall construction phase would last 5 years (2 years initial phase follow by 2 expansion phases (15-18 months each) Operating phase would last for 23 years Municipal government revenue 73 - Construction 15 3.0 (over 5 years) Operations 58 2.5 (over 23 years) Provincial government revenue 2,290 - Construction 105 21 (over 5 years) Operations 2,185 95 (over 23 years) Federal government revenue 1,513 - Construction 110 22 (over 5 years) Operations 1,403 61 (over 23 years)

Steven Dean, Chairman and CEO commented "The results of the Economic Impact Study confirms what the development of the Blackwater Gold Project will deliver as a new economic engine for central British Columbia and Canada. After over seven years of the Project being diligently and respectfully advanced through the environmental assessment process and reaching agreement with the Lhoosk'uz Dené and Ulkatcho First Nations the environmental assessment was approved in 2019. Artemis continues to be committed to the responsible advancement of the Blackwater Gold project. The Blackwater Project has the potential to economically contribute at the local, provincial and federal levels for more than 25 years."

Next Steps

The Company is focused on advancing the Project forward with the following priorities:

Progression and achievement of final permitting required to commence construction;

The commencement of a pre-Construction grade control drilling program;

Negotiating and awarding of lump-sum fixed price EPC Contracts in respect of key components of construction of the Project;

Arrangement of requisite debt and equity financing to support development activities;

Planning for a diamond drilling exploration program to test resource extensions where the deposit remains open;

Continuing engagement and consultation with other Indigenous groups who may be impacted by the Project;

Continuing work on a definitive Feasibility Study based on the revised development approach with detailed engineering of the Project;

Corporate Update – Tier Graduation – Supplemental Disclosure

On October 30, 2020, the Company announced that it has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective November 4, 2020.

As required disclosure under TSXV Policies and the escrow agreement between the Company and Computershare Investor Services Inc. dated October 2, 2019, the below table outlines the remaining shares in escrow post graduation to Tier 1









Insider Shares in Escrow Prior to Tier Graduation Shares to be Released from Escrow within 10 Days of Bulletin Shares in Escrow After Tier Graduation Steven Dean 2,333,360 1,361,126 972,234 Ryan Beedie 6,666,666 3,888,889 2,777,777 Chris Batalha 333,300 194,425 138,875 Bob Atkinson 1,000,200 583,450 416,750 David Black 333,300 194,425 138,875 Bill Armstrong 66,666 38,889 27,777 Total Insiders 10,733,492 6,261,204 4,472,288









The remaining shares held in escrow are scheduled to be released on April 30, 2021.

