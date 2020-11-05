Hannan Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, November 5, 2020 - Hannan Metals Ltd. ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV:HAN)(OTCPK:HANNF) announces the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 (the "AGM") in Vancouver, BC.

Shareholders holding a total of 24,267,743 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 30% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all the matters submitted before the AGM as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated September 28, 2020, including:

Setting the size of the Board to five directors and electing the following as directors until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company: Michael Hudson, Ciara Talbot, Georgina Carnegie, Nick DeMare and David Henstridge; Appointing Davidson & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year; and An ordinary resolution approving a new 10% rolling Stock Option Plan.

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board re-appointed Mr. Hudson as Chairman and CEO, Mr. Lars Dahlenborg as President, Mr. Harvey Lim as Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Mariana Bermudez as Corporate Secretary. Messrs DeMare, Henstridge and Ms. Talbot were appointed as members of the Audit Committee.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSX.V:HAN) (OTCPK: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Ltd. is a natural resources and exploration company developing sustainable and ethical resources of metal needed to meet the transition to a low carbon economy. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing and advancing mineral projects in Europe and Peru.

On behalf of the Board,



"Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO Further Information

www.hannanmetals.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez, Corporate Secretary,

+1 (604) 685 9316, info@hannanmetals.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release contains "forward-looking statements", and "forward- looking information" under applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements, which include the Company's expectations regarding future performance based on current results, expected cash costs based on the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projects of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the granting of the claim applications in Peru, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, community relations, liabilities inherent in mine development and production, geological risks, the financial markets generally, and the ability of the Company to raise additional capital to fund future operations. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news

SOURCE: Hannan Metals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/614827/Hannan-Announces-AGM-Results