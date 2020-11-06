Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Josemaria Resources Files Technical Report for Josemaria Project

00:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANVOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) ("Josemaria Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed a technical report prepared under National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects regarding the Company's 100% owned Josemaria Copper-Gold Project, located in San Juan Province, Argentina. The technical report is being filed in support of the information contained in the Company's news release dated October 19, 2020, entitled "Josemaria Resources Announces Positive Feasibility Study Showcasing a Conventional, Robust and Rapid Pay Back, Open Pit Copper-Gold Project" and in Josemaria's Material Change Report dated October 21, 2020. View PDF Version

The technical report may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the Company's website www.josemariaresources.com.

ABOUT JOSEMARIA
Josemaria Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company focused on advancing the development of its wholly-owned Josemaria Copper-Gold Project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company published the results of an independent Feasibility Study on October 19, 2020 which demonstrates a conventional, robust and rapid pay-back, open pit copper gold project. Josemaria is a member of the Lundin Group and a proud partner of the Lundin Foundation and is laying the groundwork for best practice in responsible mineral development in Argentina. The Company is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories of Canada and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, BC. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the name symbol "JOSE".

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on November 05, 2020 18:00 Eastern Time.

On behalf of Josemaria Resources,

Adam Lundin
President and CEO

SOURCE Josemaria Resources Inc.



Contact
Amanda Strong, Investor Relations, Canada: +1 604 689 7842; or info@josemariaresources.com; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden: +46 701 112 615; or reriksson@rive6.ch
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Josemaria Resources Inc.

Josemaria Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PN5S
CA48086P1009
www.josemariaresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap