NioCorp Reports Voting Results from the Election of Directors at its 2020 Annual General Meeting

01:08 Uhr  |  CNW

CENTENNIAL, Nov. 5, 2020 - NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) announces the details of the voting results from the election of directors at its 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), held on November 5, 2020 in Denver, CO.

At the AGM, the following five nominees were elected as Directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the voting were as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

Mark A. Smith

42,567,198

99.11%

819,495

1.89%

David C. Beling

43,120,198

99.39%

266,495

0.61%

Michael Morris

43,060,878

99.25%

325,815

0.75%

Anna Castner Wightman

43,089,430

99.31%

297,264

0.69%

Nilsa Guerrero-Mahon

43,037,900

99.20%

348,794

0.80%

Shareholders also voted in favor of: (i) setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at five; (ii) re-appointing BDO USA, LLP as auditors of the Company; and (iii) authorizing and approving the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan, including amendments thereto, and the unallocated entitlements thereunder.

For More Information:
Contact Jim Sims, VP of External Affairs, NioCorp Developments Ltd., 303-503-6203, jim.sims@niocorp.com

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium also is a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor and medical implants.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/niocorp-reports-voting-results-from-the-election-of-directors-at-its-2020-annual-general-meeting-301167624.html

SOURCE NioCorp Developments Ltd.


