Volatus Increases Golden Horseshoe Presents with Four New Copper, Gold and Silver Projects

Vancouver, November 5, 2020 - Volatus Capital Corp. (CSE:VC) (CNSX:VC.CN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into strategic agreements to acquire a 100% interest Williams Extension East-West, Lunar Frog, Lone Mountain and Gosco/Last Zone properties totaling (32,380 Ha)

Key Highlights

- 4 Discrete projects in the heart of British Columbia's Golden Horseshoe - Expanding the Company's Project base in the Toodoggone District, east arm of the Golden Horseshoe and the Skeena Arc, in the north of the Golden Horseshoe. - Multiple copper, Copper-Silver, Copper Gold and Gold-Silver occurrences with High Grade Gold and Silver targets - Positioning the Company to be a dominant explorer in the Northern and Easter Golden Horseshoe in rising Gold and Copper markets. - Results are pending for the JD Project at the heart of the Toodoggone District.

President Michael Collins comments, "These project build on our presences in the resurgent Toodoggone Copper and Gold District while extending our presence over the top of the arch in the Golden Horseshoe. Volatus is very well placed to benefit from the stepped up activity in the district and the company is looking to release results of our inaugural exploration program on the JD Project."

The Williams Extension East-West (12,603ha) located in the Golden Horseshoe of Toodoggone Region, located 70 km NW of Kemess, B.C., 25kms North of Evergold's Golden Lion Project. The Williams Extension East-West gold property hosting numerous large targets: The Main being a porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum prospect. Widespread alteration zone coincident with a large gold-in-soil anomalies. Williams Extension East-West can be acquired buy issuing 500,000 shares of the Company to Vendors.

The Lunar-Frog Property (10,211 ha) is 10 km northwest of the Williams Extension East-West. The assemblage of the Stu/Frog showings is an excellent example of porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold targets on the Lunar Frog property. Through a non-arms length transaction with Crest Resources Inc. (Crest) the Company can acquire the Lunar-Frog Property by issuing 1.5 million shares to Crest. The property is subject to a 2.5 NSR, of which 1.5 % NSR is for Crest and 1% is an underlying NSR.

The Lone Mountain Property (4,670 ha) is Copper Gold Molybdenite Porphyry project located 100km north-northeast of Smithers. In 2014 surface geochemistry identified several Copper. Chalcopyrite was also identified in intrusive rocks as disseminated grains or in fractures. Molybdenite, occurring in quartz stock worked hornfels with pyrite and chalcopyrite or by itself in dry fractures or in quartz veinlets. The Lone Mountain Property can be acquired by issuing 2.5 million shares of the Company to the Vendor. The Lone Mountain Property is subject to historical underlying 2% NSR.

The Gosco Claims (4,433 ha) and The Last Zone (463 ha) are part of the same agreement were the Company can acquire both properties by paying $25,000 and issuing 300,000 shares to the Vendor. The Gosco Claims and The Last Zone are subject to a 1% NSR in favour of the Vendor. The Gosco Claims are approximately 60 kilometres north of the town of Hazelton, B.C. Mineralization identified to date occurs as polymetallic veins. Copper and gold are reported in some of the occurrences with average grades of 0.09% copper and 4 g/t gold. The Last Zone property consists of five non-contiguous mineral claims located 73 km southeast of the village of Dease Lake. Known mineralization on the Last zone property is the Bonus and No 1 MINFILE occurrences. Chip samples across the Bonus zone averaged up to 1.94 % copper and 35.7 g/t silver over 10.0 metres. The No.1 occurrence is located 1.8 km southwest of the Bonus zone. It consists of a north-striking shear vein which ranges in width between 0.6 and 1.5 metres. Some high grades, including 5.94% Cu and 41.5 g/t Ag, have been reported.

The Lunar Frog purchase is considered a related party transaction because Michael Collins is the CEO of both Crest Resources Inc. and Volatus.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Collins, P Geo, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director and a shareholder of Volatus Capital, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Volatus Capital Corp.

The Company is focused on exploration and development of resources in gold and base metals and the green economy that have strong demand profiles.

Forward-looking information

