Los Andes Copper Ltd. Confirms the Use of High-Pressure Grinding Rolls Technology at the Vizcachitas Project

Vancouver, November 6, 2020 - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that additional comminution testwork has confirmed the selection of High-Pressure Grinding Rolls ("HPGR") circuit technology for use in the processing circuit at the Vizcachitas Project in Chile ("Vizcachitas" or the "Project").The use of HPGR, and the adoption of the previously announced dry-stack tailings, reinforces the Company's commitment to the environment and designing a sustainable operation with low energy and water consumption.

At early stages of the Pre Feasibility Study ("PFS"), HPGR technology had been identified as the most attractive grinding alternative, given the data obtained from preliminary testwork conducted in 2009 and in 2017-2018. As part of the PFS metallurgical testwork, four representative samples from the mine plan were sent to a laboratory for pressure bed testing. The results of this testwork confirm the equipment sizing and its performance for a PFS level study.

The results provided specific energy consumption readings of 2.17kWh/t in the case of a HPGR circuit, which results in a global specific energy consumption of the comminution circuit of approximately 14 kWh/t. As compared with the semi-autogenous grinding alternative, the HPGR showed a reduction of up to 20% in energy and up to 50% in grinding media consumption. These results confirm the advantages of adopting this technology at the Project.

The comminution circuit at Vizcachitas, where the HPGR circuit will be incorporated, is a three-stage crushing circuit using a gyratory primary crusher, three cone crushers in open circuit and two HPGR as a tertiary stage arranged in a closed circuit followed by ball mills. Through this process, and in addition to the lower energy consumption, the use of HPGR will reduce dust emissions related to dry crushing due to the removal of coarse recirculation in the secondary crushing stage.

Fernando Porcile, Executive Chairman of Los Andes, commented:

"I am pleased that the results from the testwork carried out to date have confirmed the advantages of using HPGR in terms of enhancing project economics, lowering energy consumption and increasing operational flexibility.

"The use of HPGR technology favors the stability of the dry stacked tailings operation as well as reducing the environmental impact by minimizing energy usage, water consumption and dust emissions."

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is a development company with a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas project in Chile ("Vizcachitas" or the "Project"). The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile's most prolific copper belt, into production.

Vizcachitas is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 120 km north of Santiago, in an area of good infrastructure. The Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), delivered in June 2019, highlights that the Project has a post-tax NPV of USD$1.8 billion and an IRR of 20.77%, based on a USD$3 per pound copper price. The Project has a Measured Resource of 254.4 million tonnes at a grade of 0.439% copper and an Indicated Resource of approximately 1.03 billion tonnes at a grade of 0.385% copper. Please refer to the technical report dated June 13, 2019, titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Vizcachitas Project", prepared by Tetra Tech.

The PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

The Company is currently advancing the PFS of the Project. With the incorporation of a highly experienced management team, the Project is incorporating changes to position itself on the forefront of global environmental trends for mining. The conversion to dry-stacked filtered tailings will result in a substantial reduction in water consumption and will discard the use of tailings dams, thus reducing the Project's footprint, environmental impact and seismic risks.

Additionally, there is significant exploration upside at Vizcachitas with the potential to increase the resource base beyond the initial 45-year mine life modelled in the PEA. Part of this upside has been further delineated in the geological mapping and geophysics work program completed during the 2020 Chilean winter season.

An updated Corporate Presentation is available on the Company's website: https://www.losandescopper.com/

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

Qualified Persons

Antony Amberg CGeol FGS, the Company's President and CEO and Magin Torres, the Company's Senior Metallurgist who is a Qualified Person in Extractive Metallurgy under the Chilean Mining Commission, are the qualified persons who have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

