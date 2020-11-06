Comstock Announces Approval of Return of Capital

Vancouver, November 6, 2020 - Comstock Metals Ltd. (TSXV: CSL) ("CSL" or the "Company") announces that the shareholders and the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") have approved the previously announced distribution of an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: ETMC) and 1,387,210 common shares of White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (the "Distribution Shares") to shareholders of the Company. The distribution of the Distribution Shares will be effected as a reduction in the stated capital of the common shares of the Company (the "Return of Capital"). The Return of Capital was approved by shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting held on October 19, 2020 (the "Meeting").

The Return of Capital will be distributed to shareholders pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange's due bill trading policy. Pursuant to such policy:

The record date (the "Record Date") to determine shareholders of CSL entitled to the Return of Capital is November 13, 2020.

The due bill trading period will commence on November 12, 2020 (one trading day prior to the Record Date, so that trades settling after the Record Date have due bills attached) and conclude at the close of the Payment Date (as defined below);

The payment or distribution date (the "Payment Date") will be November 25, 2020;

The ex-distribution date will be November 26, 2020 (the next trading day following the Payment Date, so that trades on and after that date will not have due bills attached); and

The due bill redemption date will be November 27, 2020 (the trading day following the ex-distribution date, when all trades with due bills attached have settled).

For clarification, "due bills" will represent the Return of Capital that CSL's shareholders will be entitled to receive. The due bills will be deemed to be attached to CSL's common shares ("Shares") one trading day prior to the Record Date, and will continue to be attached to CSL's Shares until the end of the Payment Date. Accordingly, CSL's Shares will trade on a "due bill" basis from November 12, 2020 until close of trading on November 25, 2020 (the "Due Bill Period"). This means that persons who sell their Shares during the Due Bill Period shall also sell their entitlement to the Return of Capital to the purchasers of such Shares. CSL's Shares will commence trading on an ex-distribution basis (i.e. without an attached "due bill" entitlement to the distribution) from the opening of trading on November 26, 2020 (i.e. the next trading day after the Payment Date). The due bills will be redeemed on November 27, 2020 once all trades with attached due bills entered during the Due Bill Period have settled.

Based on the current issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, shareholders are expected to receive approximately 0.03947 of an E3 Metals Corp. share and 0.05476 of a White Gold Corp. share for each common share of the Company held as of the Record Date. No fractional interests in Distribution Shares will be distributed in connection with the Return of Capital, and any such interests will be rounded down to the nearest whole Distribution Share.

The Distribution Shares have not, and will not, be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Shareholders do not need to take any action. Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Company's transfer agent, will send to registered shareholders the Distribution Shares representing the return of capital and beneficial shareholders will have their brokerage accounts automatically updated to reflect the Return of Capital.

Eligible shareholders are strongly cautioned to consult with their financial, broker, legal, tax and/or investment advisors regarding any matters pertaining to the Return of Capital and the tax consequences associated therewith.

About Comstock Metals Ltd.

Comstock Metals Ltd. is a diversified mineral exploration company advancing its wholly owned projects located in North America and holds several equity positions in companies with large mineral resources.

100% owned Preview SW Gold Project in Saskatchewan (43-101 Resource Stage)

Joint Venture and equity investment with E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: ETMC), a petro-lithium company developing lithium extraction technology in Alberta. (43-101 Resource Stage)

Equity investment in White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) developing its portfolio of properties located in the White Gold District of the Yukon (43-101 Resource Stage)

