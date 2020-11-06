Norseman Silver Inc. Updates on Silver Switchback Property in British Columbia

Vancouver, November 6, 2020 - Norseman Capital Ltd. (TSXV:NOC) ("Norseman" or the "Company") is pleased to an announce that it has completed its initial program on the Silver Switchback (the "the Property"). Exploration was conducted across the property adding to the geologic understanding across the property.

A total of 444 soil samples and 50 rock samples have been collected during this campaign on Silver Switchback. The Longford Exploration field crew was composed of 5 person field crew who conducted prospecting, mapping and soil sampling. This program was designed to build on the anomalous and prospective findings of the previous exploration conducted on the property and further prospecting of the 3 Minfile occurrences on the property (Silver Switchback, Snowflake, Kitnayakwa River). New access continues to be created through additional forestry operations reducing cost and creating increased exposure which was how the main showing was originally discovered on the property.

The property is located 55Km east-southeast of Terrace, BC in the Stikine terrane. The rocks on the property are of the Hazelton Group volcanics and sedimentary rocks. To date, only Limited reconnaissance programs have been conducted on the property, which include a small, anomalous for Cu and Ag, soil grid over the northern portion of the Switchback Showing. The outcrop sampling includes samples that assays returned 626.3 g/t Ag and 4.39% Cu located roughly in the center portion of the claims (and the showing) and 138 g/t Ag and 4.02% Cu in an outcrop approximately 100m to the north.

Volcanic Redbed Copper (VRC) deposits occur as concordant and peneconcordant disseminated crosscutting vein and fault-controlled copper sulphide and/or native copper deposits in predominantly subaerial volcanic sequences. Mineralization can typically be comprised of chalcopyrite, chalcocite, bornite covellite and/or native copper which contain silver, this style of mineralization is distinct from VMS deposits. Common textures and structures are open space filling, vein and veinlets, replacement, disseminated and laminated mineralization.

Qualified Person: Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc. P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

About Norseman Silver Inc.:

Norseman Capital Ltd. is a mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with properties located in the Province of British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Sean Hurd

Chief Executive Officer

T: 604 505-4554

