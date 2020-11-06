Beauce Gold Fields Extends Trenching East of St-Gustave Road at the Starting Point of the 1960s Gold Dredging Operation

Montreal, November 6, 2020 - Beauce Gold Fields (TSXV: BGF) (Champs D'Or en Beauce) ("BGF"), is pleased to announce that the Company has completed nine more trenches east of St-Gustave road around the site that was once the starting point of the 1960s gold dredging operation on the Company's Beauce gold property located in the municipality of Saint-Simon-les-Mines in the Beauce region of Quebec.

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields said, "The St-Gustave zone was the site of the largest placer gold dredging operation in eastern North America." Mr. Levasseur further states, "We are the first exploration company to sample this historic gold anomaly."





Figure 1. Location of St-Gustave Trenches and path of Yuba Dredge

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6198/67629_1b8e5cde44935b9f_001full.jpg



Figure 2. Aerial View of Lima Electric Dragline and Yuba Dredge 1962

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6198/67629_1b8e5cde44935b9f_002full.jpg

Active from 1958 to 1964, the Beauce Placer Company was the only major placer gold mining operation in eastern North America. To mine the deposit, the Company purchased a floating Yuba dredging plant. The four storey high, 800-ton dredge was dismantled in Idaho and transported in 25 train cars to the Beauce region. It was then assembled and floated in a dredge pit south of the Gilbert river just East of Rang St-Gustave road, around the site where BGF is currently trenching. A Lima Electric Dragline was used to strip the glacial till overburden. The Yuba dredged southward the placer gold channel from the pit to the middle of the Rang Chaussegros property.

Reference to the historical placer gold deposit does not comply with the CIM reporting standards National Instrument 43-101 for mineral resources or reserves and should not be relied upon. While the Company considers historical estimates and the calculated Gold Exploration Target* for the entire historical placer channel to be relevant to investors as it may indicate the presence of mineralization, the Company is not treating these historical estimates as a current mineral resource.

SHARES FOR DEBTS

In accordance with the agreement between BGF and Agora Internet Relations Corp., entered into on August 1, 2020 for the term ending July 31, 2021, BGF board has approved the issuance of 86,923 common shares at a deemed price of $0.13 per share to pay $11,300 for services rendered during the period ending October 31, 2020. Each share issued pursuant to the debt settlement will have a mandatory four (4) month and one (1) day holding period from the date of closing.

About Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is a gold exploration company focused on placer to hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of Southern Quebec. The Company's flagship property is the St-Simon-les-Mines Gold project site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s. It produced the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz to 71oz).

Comprising 152 contiguous claims and seven real estate lots, the project area contains a six kilometer long placer channel consisting of an unconsolidated gold-bearing auriferous units of a lower saprolite and an upper brown diamictite. The Company has calculated a Gold Exploration Target for the entire historical placer channel ranges between 61,000 ounces (2,200,000 m3 @ 0.87g Au/m3) and 366,000 ounces* (2,200,000 m3 @ 5.22 g Au/m3).

*Source: Beauce July 4th 2018[43-101 Report

The Company has identified a major Fault Line that coincides with an interpreted fault structure across the property. Evidence suggests the erosion of the Fault Line as a probable source of the historical placer gold channel.

Beauce Gold Fields website: www.beaucegold.com

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding mineral exploration. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO Tel: (514) 262-9239

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman and COO Tel (514) 907-1011

www.beaucegold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67629