Nevada Energy Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

Vancouver, November 6, 2020 - Nevada Energy Metals Inc. (the "Company"), (TSXV:BFF) (OTC:SSMLF) (Frankfurt:A2AFBV) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated October 21, 2020 the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the name change to "Nickel Rock Resources Inc.". The shares will commence trading under the new name and new trading symbol "NICL", effective, Monday, November 9, 2020 at the market open. The Company's new CUSIP number will be 654014109.

The Company will also be launching a new website and social media sites in connection with the name change and new direction of the Company. The Company will issue a further news release announcing the effective date of the website and social media sites.

About Nevada Energy Metals:

Nevada Energy Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. The Company recently announced several acquisitions resulting in a significant property package prospective for awaruite, a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy important in the manufacture of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets globally.

Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of five claim blocks in four groups with a total area of 6,125.32 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and in close proximity to the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX), located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca Mining Division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.

The Mitchell Range Group area claim consist of two contiguous claim blocks covering 3,134.70 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel-cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company is planning detailed exploration for the upcoming exploration season. The purchase agreements for certain claims is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Lithium Projects

The Clayton Valley BFF-1 Project is an early-stage lithium brine prospect in Esmeralda County, Nevada. A total of 77 placer claims covering about 640 ha (1,500 acres) were staked over the western side of the Clayton Valley playa. The property position covers an inferred graben bounded by the Silver Peak range front on the west and Goat Island on the east. The exploration concept is the graben is a sub-basin of the larger Clayton Valley basin and may represent a secondary trap for lithium brines within the greater system.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert Setter"

Robert Setter, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the contents of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. Availability of financing, and general business conditions are all factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

