Pacific Imperial Mines Announces Correction of Director Appointments

Vancouver, November 6, 2020 - Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-Venture-PPM) (TSXV:PPM) (OTC:PCIMF) announces corrections to board appointments announced in its news releases of November 3, 2020 and November 5, 2020. The Company confirms that Peter Holbeck, P. Geo., was appointed a member of the board of directors of the Company effective September 29, 2020. Richard Gosse, P. Geo. was appointed a member of the board of directors of the Company effective November 3, 2020 and was granted 500,000 stock options at $0.05 per share for a period of 5 years subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Gosse replaces Mr. Leo King, P. Geo.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
s/ "Chris McLeod"
Chris McLeod, President
For further information please contact:
Roman Shklanka, Chairman, at 604-649-6195,
or
Chris McLeod, President, at 604-669-6332
Email: investor@pacificimperialmines.com
