Pacific Empire Announces Appointment of Qualified Person and Resignation of Officer

Vancouver, November 6, 2020 - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) is pleased to announce the appointment of George Cavey P.Geo, as a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Rory Ritchie as Pacific Empire's Vice President of Exploration and Director, effective immediately.

Brad Peters, Pacific Empire's President and Chief Executive Officer commented "Rory has been a key contributor to Pacific Empire since its inception in 2012 and has been instrumental in the acquisition and maintenance of our current portfolio of prospective mineral projects, our successful initial public offering on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2018 and our first few years as a public company. We are grateful to have Rory continue as one of our major shareholders. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Rory for his significant contributions to Pacific Empire's development and wish him continued success in his new position."

Qualified Person

George Cavey, P.Geo., Technical Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

PEMC is an exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that employs a "hybrid prospect generator" business model and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's strong portfolio of projects is a result of continuous generative work conducted since the Company's inception in 2012.

By integrating the project generator business model with low-cost RC drilling, the company intends to leverage its portfolio by identifying, and focusing on, the highest quality projects for partnerships and advancement.

Forward-Looking Statements

