Lundin Gold to Present at Virtual Town Hall Meeting on November 12, 2020

VANCOUVER, Nov. 6, 2020 - Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) is pleased to announce that Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, will be presenting at a Virtual Town Hall on Thursday November 12, 2020 at 6:00 pm CET/12 noon EST. PDF Version version

The Company's Fruta del Norte gold mine, located in Ecuador, produced 95,240 ounces of gold during the third quarter of 2020, its first full quarter of operations. Lundin Gold will publish its third quarter 2020 results on Monday, November 9, 2020, after market close in North America.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold project in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the largest and highest-grade gold projects in the world currently in production.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to advancing Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

