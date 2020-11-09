Galantas Increases Gold Concentrate Processing

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2020 - Galantas Gold Corp. (“Galantas” or “the company”) is pleased to announce an increase in gold concentrate processing has been achieved at the Galantas Gold Mine, Omagh, Northern Ireland.



Three shift processing commenced on 26th October 2020. The addition of a third shift has increased milling from 84 hours to 120 hours per week. Additional training and labour re-organisation has enabled the change to be made, without additional hiring, by redeployment within the business. An increase in gold concentrate output of up to 43% is anticipated, due to the increase in weekly milling hours.

Qualified Person

This release has been prepared by Roland Phelps (President & CEO), qualified person under the meaning of NI. 43-101 and is based upon information prepared under his direction.

