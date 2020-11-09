Manganese X Applauds the Electoral Approval of a Pro Environmental/Domestic Chain Government in the US

Montreal, November 9, 2020 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: MNXXF) ("Manganese" or the "Company") Manganese X is pleased to congratulate Joe Biden on winning the US election.

According to a Financial Post article:

"Joe Biden's campaign has privately told U.S. miners it would support boosting domestic production of metals used to make electric vehicles, solar panels and other products crucial to his climate plan, according to three sources familiar with the matter, in a boon for the mining industry."

Martin Kepman, CEO Manganese X comments, "This is fantastic news for Manganese X as we possess the only manganese property in North America moving to commercialization. Elon Musk has indicated that manganese will enjoy substantial and heightened profile in Tesla's EV battery plans going forward. The intent of Manganese X is to be a supplier of manganese to the North American chain for EV manufacturers. This will decrease the current dependence on foreign imports for critical metals essential to North American production."

Mr. Biden plans to spend $2 trillion on EV infrastructure as well as other green projects. This includes building over half a million charging stations by 2030 and restoring the full EV tax credit.

A team of Bloomberg New Energy Finance analysts, led by Aleksandra O'Donovan, shared some of their thoughts in a report that was published last week: "A Biden win, coupled with Democrats taking control of the Senate, has the potential to shift the trajectory of electric vehicle adoption for years while reversing some of the damage inflicted by the current administration."

