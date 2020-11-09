Sassy Resources lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange; Engages European investor relations; Revises Final Private Placement total to $4.5m

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN/

VANCOUVER, Nov. 9, 2020 - Sassy Resources Corp. ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE: SASY) (FSE: 4E7) is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) and Stuttgart Stock Exchange (SWB) under the symbol "4E7".

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the world's third largest organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. With over 3,000 international companies listed on the Frankfurt Exchange and investors directly connected to the FSE, the FSE represent 35% of the world's investment capital.

The Company's shares will now be cross-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) and the Stuttgart Stock Exchange (SWB). Sassy expects the Frankfurt and Stuttgart listing will help increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe. This listing does not impact the total number of common shares outstanding in the Company.

Mr. Mark Scott, President and CEO of Sassy, commented: "We are pleased to have Sassy listed on the FSE and SWB in addition to the CSE. This will expand Sassy's appeal and accessibility to a larger, more global community of potential institutional and retail investors. This will expand our shareholder base and increase Sassy's already strong liquidity."

Investor Relations Agreement for European Communications

Sassy is equally pleased to announce it has entered into an Investor Relations Agreement with Star Finance GmbH ("Star Finance"), a Swiss-based company, for European corporate communication services. Star Finance has offices in Steinhausen, Switzerland, and Cologne, Germany.

Star Finance is owned and operated by Michael Adams, an experienced communications professional who has assisted Canadian public companies with introductions to investors, primarily in Germany and German-speaking Europe, for more than 15 years. Among other services, Star Finance owns and operates two established investment-focused financial websites and provides information about investment opportunities to its audience through e-mail newsletters, websites and various social media channels in the form of written articles as well as video content.

The Investor Relations Agreement provides for the introduction of the Company to Star Finance's network, audience and subscribers, as well as certain branding, distribution, marketing and investor relations services to the Company. The arrangement with Star Finance is subject to approval by the CSE. The arrangement will have a 6-month initial term, and is expected to commence on or about November 15, 2020, at a cost of 6,000 EUR per month, excluding possible prepayment discounts.

The company intends to grant Star Finance stock options (the "Options") exercisable to acquire an aggregate of 150,000 common shares (subject to standard holds and restrictions and regulatory approval). Star Finance and or its affiliates currently do not hold any other securities of the company, however Star Finance may from time to time acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. Star Finance is at arm's length to Sassy Resources Corp. and has no other relationship with the Company, except pursuant to the Agreement.

Sassy Webinar Call

Sassy has arranged an investor Webinar Call for 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time (4:15 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 12, 2020, with CEO Mr. Mark Scott and VP Exploration Mr. Ian Fraser. Investors must pre-register for this event through the Company's website.

Revised Final Private Placement & Warrant Exercise Figures

The Company announces that, further to its news release of November 3, 2020, it has issued an additional 207,222 units at a price of $0.90 for additional gross proceeds of $186,500. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one transferable warrant with each whole warrant exercisable at a price of $1.25 per share for a period of two years, subject to the accelerated expiry provisions described in the Company's November 3, 2020 news release.

The Company paid finder's fees of $11,479.99 and 12,756 finder's warrants to Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. The finder's warrants are exercisable at $0.90 per finder's warrant for two years, subject to the accelerated expiry provisions.

The Company will use the net proceeds for general working capital. All securities issued are subject to a mandatory 4-month hold period.

The Company raised total proceeds of $1,405,860 in the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 1,483,666 units at $0.90 per unit and 58,800 flow-through units at $1.20 per flow-through unit.

The oversubscribed hard dollar portion of the private placement at $0.90 raised gross proceeds of $2,756,064 through the issuance of 3,062,294 units. The flow-through portion of the private placement at $1.20 raised gross proceeds of $1,720,561 through the issuance of 1,433,800 flow-through units.

The Company raised total gross proceeds of $4,476,625 CAD in both tranches of the private placement.

Additionally, as described in the Company's November 3, 2020 news release, Sassy has received proceeds of $842,475 from the exercise of warrants since the Company first listed on the CSE on August 17, 2020. In total, the private placement financing and the exercise of warrants as of November 3, 2020, have contributed greater than $5.3 million to Sassy's treasury since the company listed less than three months ago.

All dollar figures in this news release are expressed in Canadian dollars (CAD).

About Sassy Resources Corporation

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its current focus is on the Foremore Gold-Silver Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

