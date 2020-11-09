Otso Gold Partially Pays PFL Raahe Contingent Liability

Toronto, November 9, 2020 - Otso Gold Corp. ("Otso" or the "Company"), (TSXV:OTSO) announces that pursuant to a negotiated settlement of the pre-paid gold forward agreement dated November 10, 2017 (the "Amending Agreement") between the Company and PFL Raahe Holdings LP ("Pandion"), an arm's length secured creditor, the Company will, subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, issue 8,496,320 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"), at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, to Pandion in satisfaction of a portion of its US$1.56M debt (the "Contingent Liability") owing to Pandion (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was first announced by press release dated October 7, 2019. Under the Amending Agreement, US$1.56M in consideration would become payable in Common Shares upon the completion by Otso of certain equity raises. The issuance of Common Shares to Pandion will settle US$328,173.79 (CAD$431,154.73) of the Contingent Liability owing to Pandion

As Pandion is an insider of the Company, the Transaction is considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the securities to be issued does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. A material change report will be filed under MI 61-101 less than 21 days before the closing date of the Transaction. The Company believes this shorter period is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances as the Company wishes to improve its financial position by reducing its accrued liabilities as soon as possible.

All securities issued pursuant to the Transaction will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation. Completion of the Transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

Otso Gold Corp. wholly owns the Otso Gold Mine near the town of Raahe in Finland. The Otso Gold Mine is developed, fully permitted, has all infrastructure in place, two open pits and is progressing towards production in 2020 to process ore at name plate capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum.



