Bluestone Drills 11.0 Meters Grading 86.3 g/t Gold and 365 g/t Silver Including 4.2 Meters Grading 194 g/t Gold and 810 g/t Silver

Vancouver, November 10, 2020 - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional high grade drill assays received from the drilling program currently underway in the South Zone of the Cerro Blanco gold project, where five drill rigs are operational both in the underground workings and on surface. Results continue to confirm the continuity and high grade of the vein style mineralization within and outside of the current reserve envelope, including bonanza grades recently intersected of 674.8 g/t Au and 2,863 g/t Ag over 1.1 meter (true thickness).

Results from four underground and three surface holes are reported in this press release. Highlights include the following uncapped intercepts representing true widths of the veins.

Underground holes

11.0 meters grading 86.3 g/t Au and 365 g/t Ag including 1.1 meters grading 674.8 g/t Au and 2,863 g/t Ag (UGCB20-179)

13.3 meters grading 24.9 g/t Au and 38.6 g/t Ag including 8.1 meters grading 31.0 g/t Au and 33.5 g/t Ag (UGCB20-176)

13.5 meters grading 4.4 g/t Au and 23.6 g/t Ag (UGCB20-176)

1.2 meters grading 23.6 g/t Au and 91 g/t Ag (UGCB20-179)

Surface Holes

1.5 meters grading 26.5 g/t Au and 374 g/t Ag (CB20-424)

4.3 meters grading 11.6 g/t Au and 35.7 g/t Ag (CB20-424)

3.0 meters grading 19.1 g/t Au and 15 g/t Ag (CB20-427)

David Cass, Vice President of Exploration, commented, "These latest results continue to highlight the consistency and continuity of the high-grade veins at Cerro Blanco. Results from hole UGCB20-179 represent one of the highest-grade intercepts ever drilled, including the highest-ever gold assay received to date of 675 g/t Au and 2,864 g/t Ag over 1.2 meters. Importantly, this high-grade zone is situated in the upper reaches of the South Zone orebody above the current underground mine infrastructure, and confirms extensions to several veins outside of the current feasibility study mine plan and therefore indicates excellent potential for further growth in that area of the deposit."

The focus of the drill program is to improve the definition of key veins in parallel to expanding the high-grade mineralization for known veins outside of the current resource envelope. The work is expected to build on the infill drill program completed in the North Zone of the deposit in 2019, which resulted in an updated resource estimate of 1.41 million ounces of gold averaging 10.3 g/t in Measured and Indicated categories (see Technical Report dated January 29, 2019 and updated in the press release dated November 6, 2019).

Jack Lundin, CEO, commented, "The team has done an excellent job navigating through this drill program and delivering exceptional intercepts in the South Zone of the Cerro Blanco orebody. Our understanding of the geology in both the North and South Zone continues to improve and we see further upside potential for additional high-grade resources. As we add value through the drill bit, we will look to capture the details in future mine plan optimizations."

Drill Intercepts (this Press Release)

HOLE ID FROM

(m) TO (m) CORE

INTERVAL

(m) TRUE

WIDTH (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Vein ID UGCB20-175 59.0 66.8 7.8 7.8 3.8 15.0 N

118.7 122.9 4.2 4.0 4.4 22.0 VS_01, VS_21 UGCB20-176 15.76 20.59 4.8 3.2 3.9 23.2 N

46.72 47.72 1.00 1.0 8.5 8.8 N

81.3 82.3 1.0 1.0 7.6 5.7 N

128.3 142.4 14.1 13.3 24.9 38.6 VS_21, VS_01 inc. 133.8 142.4 8.6 8.1 31.0 33.5 VS-01 UGCB20-178 16.7 32.3 15.6 12.9 3.2 39.0 N

58.5 83.6 25.1 13.5 4.4 23.6 N

151.6 152.6 1.00 1.0 6.1 6.8 VS_21

168.5 169.5 1.0 1.0 12.1 123.0 VS-01 UGCB20-179 6.6 7.6 1.1 1.1 4.8 19.1 VS_16

44.6 46.0 1.39 1.2 4.0 17.1 VS_10

56.7 57.9 1.2 1.2 23.6 91.0 VS_09

61.3 73.1 11.9 11.0 86.3 364.9 VS_07, 08 inc. 68.6 73.1 4.5 4.2 194.0 810.4 VS_08 inc. 70.7 71.9 1.2 1.1 674.8 2,863 VS_08

76.37 78.57 2.2 2.0 6.2 46.8 N

81.7 86.0 4.3 3.9 3.7 18.5 VS-06 CB20-424 115.2 116.4 1.2 1.1 3.60 7.6 VS_28

150.1 151.9 1.74 1.7 4.14 5.9 VS_31

167.5 168.9 1.47 1.4 5.1 6.8 VS_22

171.1 172.2 1.09 1.0 6.7 11.4 VS_22 splay

205.4 206.6 1.1 1.0 10.2 15.9 VS_08

211.0 217.2 6.1 5.8 6.24 12.9 VS_07

228.0 229.6 1.6 1.5 26.5 374.0 VS_06

233.4 234.5 1.02 1.0 9.0 7.2 VS_06

241.9 242.9 1.00 1.0 5.7 6.6 VS_05 CB20-426 81.7 86.3 4.57 4.5 3.8 6.7 N

213.1 214.2 1.0 1.0 20.8 17.0 VS_07

230.3 234.7 4.4 4.3 11.6 35.7 VS_05, VS_06 CB20-427 110.1 111.2 1.1 1.1 10.9 52.1 VS_22

164.1 165.2 1.1 1.1 3.6 17.0 N

183.5 184.5 1.0 1.0 5.1 4.9 VS_07

197.8 200.3 2.5 2.2 3.3 34.1 VS_06

204.0 205.0 1.1 1.1 6.0 6.1 VS_05

215.8 218.9 3.0 3.0 19.1 15.0 N

N - New or un-modelled vein. Intervals in bold are cited in the text of the news release. Grades are un-cut. A complete table with hole coordinates and azimuth/ dip information accompany the plan view attached to this release.

Plans and sections including drill hole locations and core photos can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Drill hole Summary

Drill holes UGCB20-175, UGCB20-176, UGCB20-178 were drilled at steep angles from the underground workings with the main objective to infill drill the high-grade portion of the principal feeder vein VS_01 and associated sub-parallel splay VS_21. All three holes were successful in intercepting the target, with a wide zone of high grade mineralization drilled in UGCB20-176 of 13.3 meters true width associated with a thick vein and hanging wall stockworks that assayed 24.9 g/t Au and 39 g/t Ag including 8.1 meters grading 31 g/t Au (VS_01). Several new and wide steeply dipping veins were identified to the east of the main deposit in hole UGCB20-178 (13.5 meters @ 4.4 g/t Au) confirming the potential of this poorly drilled portion of the South Zone for additional resources.

Drill hole UGCB20-179 was a step-out hole drilled +14 degrees (upwards) from the underground workings targeting extensions of several veins in the upper north-east portion of the South Zone. A 11.9 meter intercept grading 86.3 g/t Au and 365 g/t Ag was drilled including vein VS_07 and VS-08, with VS_08 assaying 194 g/t Au and 40.2 g/t Ag over 4.5 meters, which included the highest gold assay ever received at Cerro Blanco of 674.8 g/t Au over 1.2m. The high-grade veins are separated by lower grade middling characterized by stockworks and weak silicification in Mbt sandstones.

Drill holes CB20-424, CB20-426, CB20-427 were drilled from surface as infill and to test extensions to several vein swarms in the north-eastern part of the South Zone, with several new veins intersected, including 3 meters assaying 19.1 g/t Au and 15 g/t Ag in CB20-427 from 215.8 meters.

Precious metal mineralization at Cerro Blanco is associated with classic low sulphidation quartz - adularia epithermal veins and vein swarms hosted in altered sequence of volcanoclastic and sedimentary rocks. Higher grades (>20 g/t Au and >60 g/t Ag) are associated with visible gold, electrum and silver sulphides in ginguro-style colloform-banded veins.

Quality Analysis and Quality Control

Assay results listed within this release were performed by Inspectorate Laboratories ("Inspectorate"), a division of Bureau Veritas, which are ISO 17025 accredited laboratories. Logging and sampling are undertaken on site at Cerro Blanco by Company personnel under a QA/QC protocol developed by Bluestone. Samples are transported in security-sealed bags to Inspectorate Labs in Managua, Nicaragua for sample preparation. Sample pulps are then shipped to Inspectorate Laboratories in Reno, NV, USA, and assayed using industry-standard assay techniques for gold and silver. Gold and silver were analysed by a 30-gram charge with atomic absorption and/or gravimetric finish for values exceeding 5 g/t Au and 100 g/t Ag. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of reagent blanks, reference material, and replicate samples. Quality control is further assured by Bluestone's QA/QC program, which involves the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards) and field duplicates into the sample stream to independently assess analytical precision and accuracy of each batch of samples as they are received from the laboratory. A selection of samples is submitted to ALS Chemex Laboratories in Vancouver for check analysis and additional quality control.

Qualified Person

David Cass, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified that the scientific and technical information set out above in this news release is accurate and therefore approves this written disclosure of the technical information.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal projects located in Guatemala. A Feasibility Study on Cerro Blanco (see press release January 29, 2019) returned robust economics with a quick pay back. The average annual production is projected to be 146,000 ounces per year over the first three years of production with all-in sustaining costs of $579/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs). The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

