Aurelius Minerals Discovers New Mineralized Zones at Aureus East Project

Toronto, November 10, 2020 - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to report assay results for a portion of the first three drill holes from its Aureus East Project located in Nova Scotia, Canada. The Company commenced a combined 10,000 metre (m) drill program at the Aureus Gold Project. These are partial assay results for the first elements of the 6,000m underground program at the Aureus East Project. The goal of the program is to extend mineralization at depth and along strike as we look to define mineral resources. The initial assays confirm the presence of multiple gold bearing saddles to a depth of 560m below surface, and we await assays on the balance of the hole which identified additional mineralized saddles to a depth of 900m where the hole was stopped due to equipment limitations. This drilling is the deepest to date at the Aureus Gold Project. All drill holes intersected mineralization and in addition to demonstrating the high grade mineralization characteristic of saddle reef deposits, our current protocols of assaying the complete hole demonstrate the presence of broadly mineralized halos in the sediments surrounding the saddle reef veins.

Highlights from Aureus East initial drill program

Hole AE-20-003

Intersected 4.50m @ 6.8 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, from 29.50 to 34.00m Including 2.35m @ 12.4 g/t gold, from 30.70 to 33.05m





Intersected 5.80m @ 7.4 g/t gold, from 216.20 to 222.00m Including 0.30m @ 113.5 g/t gold, from 216.70 to 217.00m Including 0.60m @ 11.1 g/t gold, from 219.90 to 220.50m





Intersected 3.25m @ 6.3 g/t gold, from 271.90 to 275.15m Including 1.75m @ 10.7 g/t gold, from 273.40 to 275.15m





Intersected 1.85m @ 7.1 g/t gold, from 397.05 to 398.90m

Hole AE-20-002

Intersected 4.80m @ 4.5 g/t gold, from 214.20 to 219.00m Including 1.00m @ 20.7 g/t gold, from 217.00 to 218.00m





Intersected 0.35m @ 58.3 g/t gold, from 386.35 to 386.70m

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng, President and CEO of Aurelius stated, "We are incredibly pleased with the first set of drill results out of Aureus East. These saddle deposits are notoriously difficult to drill, and our Exploration team deserves immense credit for this initial success. They have achieved our goal of identifying the presence of continued mineralization at depth and have confirmed a significant system of mineralization including expected high-grade intervals, and the broader mineralization not previously associated with the sediment host rock. As our understanding of the system improves, we will adjust our ongoing drilling to further refine our exploration program of discovery. Hole AE-20-003 is the deepest hole drilled on our project, amongst the deepest drill holes in the Meguma, and the system remains open in all directions. We have moved the underground drill to Pad Two and await further assays from the initial three holes and our ongoing drilling."

Drill results from Aureus East confirm multiple stacked saddle reef quartz veins and mineralized wall rock. As represented in Figure 1, the challenges of intersecting the saddles and limbs of the system are greatly influenced by the positions of the drills, which are sometimes limited by existing infrastructure, geographical placement and other logistical issues. The veins are sub horizontal and shallow dipping toward the east. Mineralization has been traced to over 1.6km along strike to the east and remains open in all directions notably at depth. Company practice is to sample the complete hole as we look to identify mineralization in both the quartz veins and the traditionally, unsampled, sediment horizons. This is a direct result of the information obtained in sampling and assaying the historical unsampled core identified at site.





Figure 1: A schematic representation of the saddle vein system of the Aureus East project, prepared by Aurelius Gold. (Optimal, Good, and Sub-Optimal refer to positioning and direction of the diamond drill)



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/67860_aurelius%20minerals_saddle%20geology.jpg

The Company's initial 6,000m underground drill campaign, part of the overall 10,000m Phase One program, is ongoing with the drill currently working at the second location and drilling the fourth hole of the program. The Company completed three holes at the first underground location.

To provide some colour to the reader, we have included pictures from a recent site inspection by Aurelius management. Figures 2 and 3 provide photographs of the underground drill setup at the second location at the Aureus East project.





Figure 2: A look at the underground diamond drill setup at the second drill pad at the Aureus East project taken by Aurelius Minerals

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/67860_e0de086ad4962b4c_003full.jpg





Figure 3: A closer look at the underground diamond drill setup at the second drill pad at the Aureus East project taken by Aurelius Minerals

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/67860_e0de086ad4962b4c_004full.jpg





Figure 4: Aureus East orthogonal section showing current drillhole traces and reported holes with gold intercepts, mineralized saddle reef veins and existing workings

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/67860_e0de086ad4962b4c_005full.jpg

Figure 5: Aureus East plan view showing current drill hole traces and reported holes with gold intercepts, mineralized saddle reef veins and existing workings

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/67860_e0de086ad4962b4c_006full.jpg

Figure 6: A representative example of core showing visible gold in Hole AE-20-002 at 256.8m, which intersected 0.3m @ 31.8 g/t gold

To view an enhanced version of Figure 6, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/67860_e0de086ad4962b4c_007full.jpg

Table 1. Gold intersections from Aureus East

Drillhole From To Length (m) Au (g/t) Note











AE-20-001 27.00 28.00 1.00 0.68 Aureus East AE-20-001 48.65 49.10 0.45 3.77

AE-20-001 80.10 81.15 1.05 2.38

AE-20-001 121.40 123.45 2.05 0.43

AE-20-001 130.50 132.50 2.00 0.57

AE-20-001 158.50 159.50 1.00 2.50

AE-20-001 169.00 170.50 1.50 1.22

AE-20-001 174.20 175.65 1.45 0.39

AE-20-001 182.40 183.00 0.60 0.68

AE-20-001 188.50 189.10 0.60 2.50

AE-20-001 192.70 193.70 1.00 0.52

AE-20-001 198.00 198.80 0.80 0.48













AE-20-002 5.65 6.30 0.65 0.97 Aureus East AE-20-002 32.45 34.10 1.65 2.75

including 32.45 33.00 0.55 6.63

AE-20-002 53.50 55.15 1.65 2.60

including 53.50 53.85 0.35 11.6

AE-20-002 160.83 161.15 0.32 3.57

AE-20-002 188.05 194.00 5.95 0.84

including 188.40 189.00 0.60 2.44

including 193.00 194.00 1.00 2.22

AE-20-002 200.00 207.85 7.85 2.61

including 202.00 203.00 1.00 6.57

including 207.25 207.85 0.60 13.4

AE-20-002 213.20 213.70 0.50 2.06

AE-20-002 214.20 219.00 4.80 4.53

including 217.00 218.00 1.00 20.7

AE-20-002 224.00 226.30 2.30 0.64

AE-20-002 227.55 230.00 2.45 0.83

AE-20-002 241.25 241.55 0.30 0.88

AE-20-002 254.60 270.00 15.40 1.14

including 255.00 255.60 0.60 5.21

including 256.60 256.90 0.30 31.8 *Figure 6 AE-20-002 288.40 291.00 2.60 2.48

including 288.40 288.90 0.50 11.0

AE-20-002 325.00 331.50 6.50 1.00

including 326.70 327.40 0.70 3.48

AE-20-002 386.35 386.70 0.35 58.3

AE-20-002 402.70 405.00 2.30 1.54

including 403.90 404.45 0.55 5.39













AE-20-003 29.50 34.00 4.50 6.81 Aureus East including 30.70 33.05 2.35 12.4

AE-20-003 58.00 58.50 0.50 3.01

AE-20-003 85.95 87.20 1.25 0.69

AE-20-003 121.90 124.00 2.10 0.88

AE-20-003 168.85 169.15 0.30 1.05

AE-20-003 176.40 222.00 45.60 1.38

AE-20-003 176.40 185.70 9.30 1.51

including 179.00 180.00 3.60 2.60

AE-20-003 194.30 201.00 6.70 0.38

AE-20-003 204.15 205.50 1.35 0.96

AE-20-003 209.50 210.10 0.60 0.83

AE-20-003 216.20 222.00 5.80 7.39

including 216.70 217.00 0.30 113.5

including 219.90 220.50 0.60 11.1

AE-20-003 233.50 234.00 0.50 0.64

AE-20-003 249.75 251.00 1.25 9.70

including 249.75 250.10 0.35 12.3

including 250.50 251.00 0.50 15.7

AE-20-003 271.90 275.15 3.25 6.30

including 273.40 275.15 1.75 10.7

including 273.40 273.65 0.25 48.2

AE-20-003 280.45 281.30 0.85 0.72

AE-20-003 298.80 299.10 0.30 12.2

AE-20-003 308.50 314.25 5.75 0.93

AE-20-003 368.00 369.00 1.00 7.96

AE-20-003 397.05 398.90 1.85 7.13

including 398.00 398.90 0.90 14.0



Gold grades are not capped and may not reflect true width.

Table 2. Hole location, final depth and orientation for reported holes

Drillhole ID Easting Northing Length (m) Azimuth Dip Notes AE-20-001 547947 4979944 294 190 -74 Aureus East AE-20-002 547947 4979944 470 190 -80 Aureus East AE-20-003 547947 4979944 751.5 190 -77.5 Aureus East

Aureus West Update

The Company is concurrently drilling from surface at Aureus West with three holes completed to date. The drill has moved to its second pad locations. Samples have been prepared and delivered to the assay facilities. Results will be released as they become available.

COVID-19 Precautions

Aurelius has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures that are in line with guidelines for the Province of Nova Scotia. Protocols were put in place to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Aurelius and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Individual drill core samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped by courier for analyses to ALS Geochemistry, Moncton, New Brunswick. Sample preparation occurs at ALS in Moncton where samples are weighed, dried, crushing one kilogram to 70 percent less than two millimeters and then pulverized to create a one-kilogram sample with 85 percent less than seventy-five microns. Potential high-grade gold samples are sent for metallic screen fire assay and remaining material is assayed for 50-gram fire assay and samples grading more than 10 parts per million have a gravimetric finish performed. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed. The Company inserted control samples (accredited gold standards, blanks and duplicates) at least every 20 samples and monitors the control samples inserted by ALS.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its recently acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia and described in detail in the Company's press release of November 18, 2019.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a sound management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

