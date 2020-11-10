REPEAT - African Gold Group Assists in Keeping Critical Transport Link Open in Mali

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 - African Gold Group Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its commitment to social responsibility at its Kobada Gold Project in south-western Mali. With Mali experiencing one of the longest and wettest rainy seasons in recent memory, AGG’s team on the ground has been involved in assisting local stakeholders in keeping key roads and infrastructure open.



The Samaya to Kobada road is a critical transport link from the Niger River that provides access for goods, services and medical facilities for several local communities. Due to the excessive rains this season, the road has become impassable in places. However, with the assistance of Etasi, the drilling contractor on site, and the wider AGG team, significant efforts have been made to keep the logistics routes open.

In the past few weeks, it became apparent that a major bridge on this route was deteriorating to the extent that the local chief feared it could collapse. Mr. Lanseni Diawara, Chief of Samaya town requested assistance from AGG before the route was cut off and the villages of Kobada and Faraba became completely isolated.

With assistance from our EPCM partners, SENET in South Africa, a design for the steelwork required was completed. Work started on a bypass that would allow traffic to traverse the river in the short term and once completed, the main works on supporting a new structure over the old bridge will commence. The steelwork and other construction materials have been paid for by AGG, and Senet has assisted with the engineering design.

All labour costs will be met by AGG but the village chief Mr. Lanseni Diawara has promised that the villagers will also assist with labour in getting the work completed. Total costs for work carried out are estimated at more than $25,000 and is a substantial commitment to ensuring that local villages have continued access to this critical infrastructure.

“I am very happy with this project and very pleased to be here on the first day of work. Both personally, and in the name of the communities of Samaya and Kobada, I would like to thank AGG for their efforts. It is hard to put into words just how much both I and the communities of Samaya and Kobada appreciate this project,” commented Chief Diawara at the opening ceremony.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad40aa1d-a30e-40e7-b446-a6e846337933

Groundbreaking ceremony. From left to right: Mr Vince Andrews (Camp Manager, AGG), Lansine Diawara (Chief of Samaya) and Dantouma Diawara (Chief of Kobada)

“We have experienced one of the most challenging rainy seasons this year in Mali, and our teams have been busy throughout repairing roads and infrastructure to assist the local villages,” says Danny Callow, Chief Executive Officer of AGG. “The construction of the bridge is vital in ensuring safe access to the villages of Kobada and Faraba from Samaya and Bamako and therefore, when we were asked to assist, we were very happy to do so. We believe in being good, socially responsible neighbours and are very passionate about our CSR programme which we are starting to roll out as the mine moves closer to construction. Local labour provided by the village chiefs and assistance from our partners such as Etasi Drilling and Senet has ensured that this project is completed quickly, safely and in line with attaining the goals set out in our Environmental and Social Management Plan. This project is a win-win for the local communities in ensuring vital deliveries of products and service, as well as keeping open vital transport routes for our operations as we forge ahead with our exploration drilling programme.”

The bridge repairs are expected to take approximately three weeks and once complete will ensure the safety of all people crossing the river.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a Canadian listed exploration and development company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGG) with its focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. Its principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com.

Cautionary statements

This press release contains “forwardlooking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forwardlooking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding, the infrastructure work commitments. Generally, forwardlooking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forwardlooking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of AGG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forwardlooking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although AGG has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forwardlooking information. AGG does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.