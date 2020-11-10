Mundoro Announces New US. Listing on OTCQB Venture Market Under Symbol "MUNMF"

Vancouver, November 10, 2020 - Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN) (OTCQB: MUNMF) (www.mundoro.com) ("Mundoro" or the "Company"), a royalty generator company with a portfolio of projects focused on copper and gold that generate royalties and near-term revenue, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market effective today.

Mundoro's U.S. listing will trade under the symbol "MUNMF". Quotes for Mundoro's US symbol are available directly at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MUNMF/overview

The Company's primary Canadian listing will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MUN".

Trading the Company's shares on the OTCQB Market provides Mundoro with a dealer market in the United States that will provide easier access for US based investors and shareholders. The OTCQB Market through its SEC registered OTC Link ATS features approximately 100 US broker-dealers.

Mundoro also holds Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies.

Investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time quote and market information on the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Mundoro was sponsored for OTCQB by B. Riley, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQB requirements and recommending membership.

About Mundoro Capital Inc.

Mundoro is a Canadian listed royalty generator company with a portfolio of projects focused on base and precious metals that generate royalties and near-term mineral revenue. To drive value for shareholders, Mundoro has generated a portfolio of mineral projects primarily focused on copper and gold in Serbia and Bulgaria. Value generated from our mineral properties is through near term revenues from various forms of payments from partners and long term through the generated royalties.

For further information, please visit Mundoro website www.mundoro.com or contact:

Teo Dechev, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

+1-604-669-8055, info@mundoro.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe" or "continue" or similar words or the negative thereof, and include the following: completion of earn-in expenditures, options and completion of a definitive agreement by the parties. The material assumptions that were applied in making the forward looking statements in this News Release include expectations as to the mineral potential of the Company's projects, the Company's future strategy and business plan and execution of the Company's existing plans. We caution readers of this News Release not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements contained in this News Release, as there can be no assurance that they will occur and they are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include general economic and market conditions, exploration results, commodity prices, changes in law, regulatory processes, the status of Mundoro's assets and financial condition, actions of competitors and the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities. The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this News Release are made as of the date of this News Release and the Board undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and for a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

