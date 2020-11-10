Falco Launches Corporate Video

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2020 - Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it launches its video on the Horne 5 Project in Rouyn-Noranda, Qu?bec. The video is now available on the Company’s website at https://www.falcores.com/en/investors/media/ and various social media platforms.

The video presents the Horne 5 Project, which is located in the heart of Rouyn-Noranda, a vibrant city and the cradle of mining development in northwestern Quebec. Falco’s team, with its innovative approach, attentive listening and desire to minimize environmental and social impacts from a sustainable development perspective, is committed to developing this major project that will be the pride of the citizens of the Abitibi-T?miscamingue region.

Luc Lessard, President and CEO of Falco, commented: “The Horne 5 Project is the vision of an experienced, passionate team who intends to build a mine in harmony with its environment and community. Transparent consultation and communication continue to be our priority to keep the public informed about our progress. We are delighted to share our vision and values in the unveiling of our video on the Horne 5 Project.

We enjoyed making this video despite the challenges of the current pandemic. We had the chance to work with extraordinary, professional and creative people in our community and are proud to reveal the results. We have all the expertise right here to build a major mining project. When you see the quality of the workforce and businesses in Rouyn-Noranda and the Abitibi region, you realize there is no better place in the world to build a mine.”

We invite you to visit Falco’s website, Facebook page, Youtube or LinkedIn to watch the video and share in our pride.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on information currently available to the Corporation and the Corporation provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Corporation’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Corporation or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” and includes, without limitation, the inability to raise funds on terms satisfactory to Falco; the inability in completing negotiations to enter into a Principal Operating License and Indemnity Agreement with Glencore and to provide Glencore with a performance bond and ancillary insurance and assurances; the inability to address and mitigate risks inherent to the Horne 5 Project; the inability to successfully complete development projects, other projects within the timelines anticipated; the amount of future production over any period; assumptions relating to the recovered grade, average ore recovery, internal dilution, mining dilution and other mining parameters set out in the Feasibility Study; assumptions relating to the gross revenues, operating cash flows and other revenue metrics set out in the Feasibility Study; mine expansion potential and expected mine life; expected timeframe for completion of permitting and regulatory approvals; expected time frame for the completion of the mine; expected timeframe for the completion of construction, start of mining and commercial production and the financial obligations and costs incurred in connection with such mine development; future exploration plans; sources and conditions of and anticipated financing requirements; total cash, transaction costs, and administrative costs differing materially from those anticipated; actual results of exploration activities; variations in mineral resources, mineral production, grades or recovery rates or optimization efforts and sales; uninsured risks; regulatory changes; defects in title; availability or integration of personnel, materials and equipment; performance of facilities, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations; unanticipated environmental impacts on operations; market prices; fluctuations in gold, silver and other metal prices and currency exchange rates; production, construction and technological risks; capital requirements and operating risks associated with the operations or an expansion of the operations; uncertainty relating to future production and cash resources; adverse changes to market, political and general economic conditions or laws, rules and regulations; changes in project parameters; the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; accidents, labour disputes, community and stakeholder protests and other risks of the mining industry; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the foreign exchange rate between the US dollar and the Canadian dollar; risk of an undiscovered defect in title or other adverse claim.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets, changes in demand and prices for minerals, failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies and third parties, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies),operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Corporation, other matters discussed in this news release and those risks set out in Falco’s public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.