Excelsior Mining Provides Operations Update

Phoenix, November 10, 2020 - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQX: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update for the Gunnison Copper Project in Arizona.

Limited operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been implemented in order to optimize many aspects of the production wellfield. Highlights from the wellfield optimization program include:

The issue of copper precipitates and other precipitates blocking wells has been solved; the upgrades to the wellfield implemented earlier in the year have proven effective;

Copper grades in the wells that have been consistently operated are in-line with expectations;

These activities have generated sufficient copper in solution to commence operation of the Solvent Extraction-Electrowinning (SX-EW) production facility, which has been turned on;

Copper cathode production is expected to commence within 30 days;

Staffing levels remain reduced and restricted due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Operations have been conducted in a safe manner with only one COVID-19 case at Gunnison reported. In response, successful contact tracing and isolation measures were implemented without any requirement to shut-down operations;

Expansion of activities to surrounding wells is occurring, with a view to ramping-up to full, nameplate, capacity through 2021; and

It is expected that additional time will be required during this ramp-up to optimize the wells and resolve any challenges as they occur.

Stephen Twyerould, President and CEO, said, "We are encouraged by the results of our wellfield optimization program and the team's ability to identify and resolve issues as they arise. The upgrades to the wellfield have proven successful; we can easily and efficiently switch back and forth between injection and recovery for backflushing and flow reversals, and this system has shown substantial improvement in well efficiency. After only three-months of acid injection, we have collected enough copper to start initial production; this will allow us to commission and evaluate SX-EW capabilities. Optimization programs are being rolled out to additional wells and we are confident that production will be expanded over the coming months."

Excelsior previously announced the commencement of acid injection and solution recovery through a limited number of wells. The purpose of these activities was to test the modified (retro-fit) wells under small-scale operating conditions and to gain knowledge on the new "Push-Pull" operating procedures (see Excelsior news release dated August 12, 2020). The smaller scale operation also allowed Excelsior to confirm that it could establish operations that minimized health and safety risks from the transmission of COVID-19. Results from current testing confirms that several wells have achieved partial acid breakthrough; these wells have shown no signs of precipitates blocking or restricting recovery flow. Therefore, Excelsior has confirmed that the need to backflush in order to remove precipitates diminishes or goes away entirely once breakthrough has occurred. Wells that have not broken through still require intermittent back flushing using the modified infrastructure, which has proven very effective.

Twyerould added, "The management team is rapidly gaining the knowledge and expertise necessary to optimize wellfield performance. A variety of issues still need to be worked through, such as how to minimize the impact of carbon-dioxide on fluid flows and how best to maximize flow rates in general; however, we believe that all of these challenges are temporary and will not impact long-term copper production. We expect to be able to expand operations to include the entire wellfield in the very near future."

Excelsior is confident that a gradual expansion of wellfield operations will allow for operations that minimizes the risks of COVID-19 transmission. The ability of Excelsior to optimize the entire wellfield may be impacted by supply chain disruptions related to the on-going pandemic.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior "The Copper Solution Company" is a mineral exploration and production company that owns the Gunnison Copper Project in Cochise County, Arizona. The project is a low cost, environmentally friendly in-situ recovery copper extraction project that is permitted to 125 million pounds per year of copper cathode production. The Feasibility Study projected an after-tax NPV of US$ 807 million and an IRR of 40% using a US$ 2.75 per pound copper price and a 7.5% discount rate.

Excelsior's technical work on the Gunnison Copper Project is supervised by Stephen Twyerould, Fellow of AUSIMM, President & CEO of Excelsior and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Twyerould has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Additional information about the Gunnison Copper Project can be found in the technical report filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com entitled: "Gunnison Copper Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study" dated effective December 17, 2016.

For more information on Excelsior, please visit our website at www.excelsiormining.com.

