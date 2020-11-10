Supernova Metals to Commence Drilling at Clanton Hills Silver Property

November 10, 2020 - Vancouver, B.C. - Supernova Metals Corp. ("SUPERNOVA" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUPR) (OTC:ABETF) (Frankfurt:A1S.F) is pleased to announce that it has received the necessary permit and approvals from the Arizona Bureau of Land Management, and the geological crew and drill rig crew will be mobilizing to the Clanton Hills silver property on November 12, 2020. This discovery drill program is expected to consist of ten reverse circulation holes totaling up to 2,000 metres (approximately 6,600 feet). Additionally, the results of a recently completed ground-based magnetic and VLF geophysical program have provided extremely valuable data on the property which has been incorporated into the selection of high priority drill targets.

"The maiden drill campaign at our Clanton Hills property is an exciting opportunity to test a prospective silver target with near surface bulk tonnage potential. We will be focusing on newly identified geophysical targets as well as the exposed outcrop that first attracted the attention of John Livermore. I look forward to sharing the drill results with shareholders in the near future", stated Sean McGrath, CEO of SUPERNOVA.

About Clanton Hills

The Clanton Hills property, which was optioned from Allegiant Gold Ltd. ("Allegiant")(TSXV:AUAU) in September 2020, represents a unique opportunity for a near surface primary silver discovery with the potential to host a bulk tonnage silver resource. It was discovered by the legendary John Livermore while prospecting for gold, and eventually staked by his partner Andy Wallace for Allegiant, while operating under their renowned Livermore-Wallace partnership known as Cordex Exploration. Livermore is credited with the first Carlin-Type gold discovery.

The property consists of 32 mineral claims located in Yuma County approximately 112 km west of Phoenix, Arizona, and was identified and staked by John Livermore back in 2007. Most of the property is low lying and covered by alluvium with a central outcrop measuring approximately 25 meters by 90 meters in size, consisting of silicified breccias in contact with calcareous sediments. This knob like structure is surrounded by a pediment surface, where the gravel cover is estimated to be about 3 to 5 metres thick.

Historic mapping and sampling of the outcrop area has resulted in the identification of both high-grade silver values, up to 242 g/t silver from grab samples related to discrete vein/shear structures in the outcrop, as well as lower grade silver mineralization in the wall rocks over substantial widths. This is demonstrated by several historic chip channel samples taken in several places across the outcrop which have returned significant thicknesses of continuous mineralization, highlighted by one channel which returned 35 g/t silver over 15 metres in calcareous sediments. The appearance of quartz replacing calcite at the surface indicates that this may be near the top of the epithermal system, with a possibility of increasing silicification and higher grades at depth.

The mineralization at Clanton Hills in many ways resembles a low-sulfidation, epithermal mineral occurrence typical of the Cordillera, however, it is somewhat unusual in that silver values are present over considerable widths in the wall rocks of mineralized structures. This presents a drill target with the potential to host large volumes of lower-grade silver mineralization in the walls of the structures, in addition to the conventional higher-grade mineralization over the narrower widths in the veins that are typical of the district.

About SUPERNOVA

SUPERNOVA is a growth-oriented exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing natural resources opportunities within North America. SUPERNOVA has a growing and diversified portfolio of assets, including Lithium, Vanadium, Silver and Gold assets, as well as revenue generating oil production.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Clanton Hills silver project has been reviewed and approved by Roger March, PGeo, Director of SUPERNOVA, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. March verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein. The sampling and interpretation of the geology and mineralization of the Clanton Hills property presented in this news release is historical in nature and is taken from exploration reports completed by past operators on the property and therefore should not be relied upon as current.

