Gitennes Advances Exploration on Its JMW Gold Property, Chibougamau Area, Quebec

Vancouver, November 10, 2020 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") - (TSXV:GIT) (OTC:GILXD) announces that exploration on its JMW gold property is progressing and that crews have been active on this Property as well as the Riviere-a-l'Aigle ("RAL") and New Mosher properties all in the Chibougamau area of Quebec.



Gitennes owns 100% of JMW which is located along the Guercheville Deformation Zone which is host to the past producing Joe Mann mine and several high grade prospects. The JMW property has proven gold mineralization and visible gold in drill holes associated with a major deformation zone. The Joe Mann mine produced approximately 1.5 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.3 g/t gold(1). In addition, the Fenton-Sud Prospect which has a historically reported 426,173 tonnes at a grade of 4.66 g/t gold(1) is located about 12 km northwest of the JMW property on the same trend.

Work to date by Gitennes' field personnel has focused on establishing access and following up on strong geophysical anomalies detected by previous operators. Access is proving to be good over most of the property owing to active logging, allowing crews to survey the key areas. Already crews have outlined areas that will require further follow-up to determine the source of the geophysical anomalies. The Company expects to receive a detailed litho-structural analysis of JMW which will help focus exploration.

(1) Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in the Joe Mann mine or Fenton Sud Property, and that mineral deposits and production results from the Joe Mann mine are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties or any potential exploitation thereof.

Exploration by previous operators included airborne and ground geophysical surveys, geological mapping and prospecting and diamond drilling. The majority of the past work was done in the 1980's in the vicinity of the Guercheville Deformation Zone in a package of felsic and mafic volcanic rocks, intruded by porphyritic rocks all with varying degrees of sulphide and quartz mineralization. Gold mineralization detected in the past has been associated with the mineralized porphyritic rocks and sericite schists (altered felsic volcanics) and diamond drilling in the 1980's included:

- 0.52 g/t gold over 12.2 metres in a mineralized, felsic porphyry intruded into sericite schists. - 0.31 g/t gold over 11.6 metres was intersected about 60 metres downhole near the south boundary of a felsic porphyry intrusion with quartz veining and pyrite mineralization. - 0.83 g/t gold over 9.1 metres also in a mineralized, felsic porphyry in between mafic volcanic rocks to the north and sericite schists to the south.

As well, many holes drilled to the north of the Guercheville Deformation Zone intersected anomalous gold mineralization.

More recently, work by other operators has focussed on areas north of the 1980's drilling. Grab samples included; 5.02, 4.83, and 4.08 g/t gold in intrusive rocks with quartz veining and disseminated pyrite as well as altered porphyritic rocks with quartz veining and pyrite mineralization.

Present work will focus on determining access to the property and the location of past work including, trenches, stripped areas, grab samples and drill hole locations. Three different models will be used to guide this work.

1) Previous drilling in the 1980's was relatively shallow and gold intersections have demonstrated good widths 9-12 metres with grades from 0.5 to 0.8 g/t gold. This could indicate that drilling intersected the peripheral margin of more significant grades. Deeper drilling will be a way to test this model. 2) Sampling by past explorers have indicated that the intrusive rocks to the north of most of the previous drilling returned gold in grab samples as high as 4 to 5 g/t gold. These areas will be investigated further with geophysics and sampling. 3) Exploration on strike with the JMW property by other companies has indicated that gold may also be associated with sedimentary rocks to the south of the Guercheville Deformation Zone. The JMW property has a thick sequence of these rocks that have seen little exploration in the past.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties with a focus on high grade gold. The Company currently has three properties in Quebec, JMW, RAL and New Mosher, the Snowbird gold property in British Columbia and a 1.5% Net Smelter Return royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru. JMW is 100% owned by Gitennes. RAL and New Mosher are under option and Gitennes can earn an initial 70% and has the right to increase its ownership to 85%.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wayne Holmstead (P.Geo.), who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.gitennes.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Gitennes Exploration Inc.

"Ken Booth"

Ken Booth

President

For further information, please contact:

Ken Booth

Phone: 604-682-7970

Email: info@gitennes.com

