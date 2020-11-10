Maple Gold Appoints Michelle Roth to Board of Directors; to Host Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Montreal, November 10, 2020 - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Roth to its Board of Directors. Ms. Roth is an entrepreneur and business leader who founded Roth Investor Relations in 1987.

The Company also provides notice of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm PST.

Board Appointment - Michelle Roth

Ms. Roth is an entrepreneur and business leader who founded Roth Investor Relations in 1987. She successfully expanded this global consulting business through multiple investment cycles by formulating comprehensive shareholder engagement solutions for a worldwide client base. Mining clients have operated mines or explored in North America, Australia, Africa, Europe and South America for gold, silver, platinum, copper, nickel, and diamonds. She also acts as a strategic advisor to Nova Royalty and to a privately held cell tower infrastructure/ IT managed services company, where she has advised on growth opportunities during the pandemic.

In the public sector, Ms. Roth served as Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Planning Board Chairperson of Manalapan Township, New Jersey. She has also held appointed positions on other governmental boards. During her service, she gained experience with budgeting, succession planning, union negotiations, public/private partnerships and the setting and implementing of land use policy. Ms. Roth earned her MBA in Finance from Fordham University.

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Maple Gold will hold its annual general and special meeting of shareholders ("AGSM") on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 1:00 pm PST, within the Company's head office at Suite 600, 1111 West Hastings St., Vancouver, B.C., Canada.

The record date for the AGSM is November 16, 2020. The notice of meeting, the accompanying management proxy circular and related meeting materials will be mailed out and filed on SEDAR on November 20 and posted on the Company's website.

In the interests of public safety and to honour provincial restrictions on group gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders of Maple Gold are encouraged not to attend the AGSM in person, and to vote in advance of the meeting by mail, telephone or Internet as set out within the Company's management information circular and proxy materials.

A shareholder who chooses to attend the meeting in person will be required to verify share ownership, provide confirmation that he or she has not travelled internationally within the preceding two-week period and be questioned about potential symptoms of COVID-19. Further attendance controls may be added as public health advisories evolve.

While the AGSM will not be webcast, the Company intends to post an updated corporate presentation to its website concurrent with the meeting which outlines its current position and future potential. Shareholders or other interested parties are invited to contact the Company at any time following the AGSM with questions by e-mailing the Company's Director, Corporate Communications at santhony@maplegoldmines.com.

Shareholder Questions on Voting

Shareholders who have any questions or require assistance with voting may contact Maple Gold's proxy solicitation agent, Computershare, toll-free at 1-800-564-6253 (1-514-982-7555 if outside Canada and the United States), or online at www.computershare.com/service.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. controls the 357-square-kilometre Douay Gold Project located within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt in northern Quebec, Canada. The Project has an established National Instrument 43-101 gold resource (RPA 2019) of 422,000 ounces in the Indicated category (8.6Mt grading 1.52 g/t Au) and 2.35 million ounces in the Inferred category (71.2Mt grading 1.03 g/t Au) with significant potential for resource expansion and new discoveries. On October 8, 2020, the Company announced the signing of a binding term sheet with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. that contemplates the formation of a 50-50 joint-venture, which will combine Maple's Douay Project and Agnico's Joutel Project into a consolidated joint property package. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

