Adamera and Hochschild Complete IP Survey on Cooke Mountain Gold Project

Vancouver, November 10th, 2020 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) and Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) have completed the Cooke Mountain 2020 induced polarization (IP) survey on the Oversight, Goodfoot and Lamefoot South gold projects. The data is currently being modeled with interpretations expected to be completed in two weeks. The results will be used to better define existing targets and to identify new "blind"targets for drilling. Oversight,Lamefoot South gold projects located in the Republic mining camp of Washington State. This region has historically produced over 7 million ounces of high-grade gold.

IP is a geophysical technique known to be ideal for detecting sulphides that are associated with gold deposits in the district. The type of electrode array and the transmitter performance determine the depth that the system can effectively detect potential orebodies. Joint venture partner HOC is funding new surveys to look deeper in order to identify sources for Adamera's multiple gold discoveries and to identify entirely new targets.

The 34 line km IP survey has been completed. The data is currently being modelled using inversion software. The survey was designed to penetrate to a vertical depth of 200 metres, deeper than previous surveys which had targeted a shallower effective depth of 75-150 metres.

"A preliminary review of the data confirms we are seeing targets below those identified previously as well as responses indicative of entirely new targets. The Company will report on these targets in late November. The modelled IP data will be incorporated with other datasets to establish a drilling target roster," says Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamara Minerals Corp.

The Cooke Mountain Gold Project is funded under the terms of an earn-in agreement with Hochschild Mining (LON: HOC) (See news release dated January 22, 2020).

Martin St. Pierre P.Geoph, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed data associated with the project.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for multiple high-grade gold deposits in northeast Washington State. This area has reported produced of +7 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

The Company recently announced the acquisition of Buckhorn 2.0 and changes to its' Board of Directors and Advsors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.