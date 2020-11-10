Providence Gold Mobilizes Stockpile Drilling

November 10, 2020 - Providence Gold Mines "the Company" (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) (7RH1 "GR-FRANKFURT) The Company is pleased to update shareholders on the recent new release dated October 15th, 2020

The principals of Lundgreen Engineering located in Tuolumne; California have informed Providence that they can start the previously announced drilling program commencing next week. The Company commissioned Lundgreen Engineering, and the company have now informed Providence that weather restriction from the past fire conditions in California, have now been determined as safe, by state authorities. Lundgreen can now access the property and will commence percussion drilling of up to 300 meters (1,000 feet). Multiple holes will be drilled within the historical Providence gold stockpile. The program is designed to produce a depth profile and evaluate the grade and volume of material. The assay samples will be taken at 5 foot, (1.5 metre) intervals. After which, a full bulk sample of all the material is planned to further determine the grade and best recovery method.

Ron Coombes states, "With COVID-19, and subsequent serious forest fires in California, that have caused delays in our planned September drill program, we are extremely pleased to report drilling will commence next week. This drilling program will advance the potential gold value contained within the stockpile, and we are all very excited to finally commence the stockpile evaluation".

The Company believes that the material represents all the historically milled material of the Providence mine production. Historical mining recovery methods in 1916 were poor when compared to todays mining practice.

Details of previous work, and analysis in 2019, can be found in News Release dated Sept 4, 2019 and others to date https://www.providencegold.com/news/providence-gold-returns-positive-assays-results/

Qualified Person:

Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo. Head of Exploration and a qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

