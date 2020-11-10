Nexus Gold Mobilizes Crew to the Dakouli 2 Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa

Vancouver, November 10, 2020 - Nexus Gold Corp. ("Nexus" or the "Company") (TSXV:NXS), (OTC:NXXGF), (FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce it has mobilized crew and drill equipment to the Dakouli 2 Gold Concession, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

The maiden Dakouli drill program, scheduled to begin within the next few days, will consist of approximately 3000 meters of Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling to test depth extensions of geochemical gold anomalies identified through termite mound sampling, soil gold geochemistry which identified three trends intersecting the property (see Company news release dated June 11, 2019) and finally rock geochemistry which has returned higher grade gold results from selective *grab samples extracted from Artisanal mining areas ("Orpaillages") (see Company news releases dated January 8 and 15, 2019, June 23, 2020, and September 10, 2020) .

The Dakouli 2 permit is located on the Goren greenstone belt, proximal to Nordgold's Bissa Mine, and is bisected by the gold bearing Sabce Shear zone.

"We have a large area with multiple target zones to drill, this is just the start," said president & CEO, Alex Klenman. "Dakouli is a compelling project for discovery, and this is the first time it's been drilled. It contains a lot of positives you like to see prior to putting a drill down. The mineralized footprint, as defined by the artisanal mining presence, is significant. With the pandemic affecting travel, it's taken a few extra days to get the crew situated in country, and at the site, but we're ready to go," continued Mr. Klenman.



Figure 1: First 11 drill hole locations, Dakouli 2 Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa

Ground reconnaissance and sampling has been ongoing at Dakouli 2 for over a year now. During this time, the Company has collected 40 grab samples from below surface in artisanal shafts ("pits"). The highlights are tabled below:

-------------------------------------------------------------------- |Sample |Utm E |Utm N |Description |Depth|Au | |ID | | | | |g/t | |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-001|636687|1445630|Quartz from orpaillage pit |8m |3.15| |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-004|636763|1445627|Milky quartz vein from pit, VG |8m |27.5| |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-009|636828|1445661|Milky quartz vein from pit |18m |2.9 | |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-010|636767|1445652|Light grey quartz vein from pit |-- |4.93| |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-011|636738|1445670|Quartz from pit, VG |10m |29.5| |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-012|636677|1445642|Quartz from pit, VG |8m |12.4| |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-021|625232|1441439|Quartz from pit, |15m |2.72| | | | |white to light | | | | | | |grey | | | |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-022|625269|1441469|Quartz from pit |25m |11.1| |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-023|636901|1445515|Quartz from pit, VG |40m |17.6| |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-024|636903|1445514|Quartz from pit |40m |1.74| |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-025|636967|1445530|Quartz from pit |17m |3.68| |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-027|-- --- |Crushed Material, very fine gold|40m |10.8| |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-029|-- --- |Quartz from pit |20m |1.6 | |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-031|636942|1445649|Quartz vein from orpaillage pit |30m |10.9| |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-032|636937|1445638|Quartz vein from orpaillage pit |50m |12.8| |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-033|636937|1445638|Crushed material very fine gold |50m |2.3 | |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-036|637034|1445648|Quartz vein from orpaillage pit |40m |98.9| |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-037|637033|1445704|Quartz vein from orpaillage pit |40m |1.86| |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-038|637033|1445704|Crushed material, very fine gold|50m |49.7| |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-039|637025|1445710|Quartz vein from orpaillage pit |50m |11.1| |------------------------------------------------------------------| |DKL-040|637025|1445710|Quartz vein + volcanic sediment |50m |7.48| --------------------------------------------------------------------

Table 1: Sample Highlights to date, Dakouli 2 Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa (Utm coordinates are in Adindad 30 Projection)

Updates will be provided as the drilling progresses.



Figure 2: Dakouli 2 artisanal zones and bisecting Sabce faults in red, Burkina Faso, West Africa

*Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property

About the Dakouli 2 Gold Concession

The Dakouli 2 exploration permit is a 98-sq km (9,800 hectares) gold exploration property located approximately 100 kilometers due north of the capital city Ouagadougou.

In late 2018 Company geologists conducted a comprehensive ground reconnaissance program to the west and south of the main orpaillage (artisanal zone) and identified new near surface workings being exploited by artisanal miners. Rock samples collected from these new zones contained various concentrations of visible gold, including coarse nuggety samples. Of the first 25 samples collected, 11 returned assay values greater than 1 g/t Au, with multiple samples showing various concentrations of visible gold returning values between 11.1 g/t Au and 29.5 g/t Au (see Figure 1, and Company news release dated January 8, 2019).

Follow up work outlined an anomalous zone extending some 500 meters west from the sample zones. Based on those results the Company initiated a 150-line kilometer soil geochemical survey covering the northern half of the Dakouli 2 property and southern portions of the contiguous Niangouela property. This survey identified three prominent gold geochemical trends.

The primary gold trend parallels the Sabce fault zone and extends for approximately 10 kilometers in a northeast-southwest direction and bisects the property from the north east corner of the property to its western boundary. The Sabce fault hosts multiple deposits including Nordgold's 3.4M oz Bissa Mine, located approximately 25km east of the Dakouli ground.

Two secondary gold trends which extend for approximately 6.5 kilometers each are oriented in a northwest to southeast direction and bisect the primary trend. All three gold geochemical trends are coincidental to geophysical trends identified from the national regional airborne geophysics.

The Dakouli 2 permit lies immediately south of, and contiguous to, the Company's Niangouela Gold Concession, which has been explored over the past three years. Drilling at Niangouela has returned significant intercepts, including 26.69 g/t Au over 4.85m, including 132 g/t Au over 1m, and 4 g/t Au over 6m, including 20.5 g/t Au over 1m (see Company news releases dated March 7, 2017 and April 5, 2017).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Dakouli 2 Gold Concession with bisecting Sabce faults in red

Warren Robb P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About the Company

Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of eleven projects in Canada and West Africa. The Company's West African-based portfolio totals five projects encompassing over 750-sq kms of land located on active gold belts and proven mineralized trends, while it's 100%-owned Canadian projects include the McKenzie Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario; the New Pilot Project, located in British Columbia's historic Bridge River Mining Camp; and four prospective gold and gold-copper projects (3,700-ha) in the Province of Newfoundland. The Company is focusing on the development of several core assets while seeking joint-venture, earn-in, and strategic partnerships for other projects in its growing portfolio.

