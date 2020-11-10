Gaia Metals Completes 3-day Follow-up Field Program at the Carmen Creek Prospect, Freeman Creek Gold Property, Idaho, USA

VANCOUVER, November 10, 2020 - Gaia Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:GMC)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9G) is pleased to announce that is has completed a 3-day follow-up prospecting and rock sampling program at the Carmen Creek Prospect, located on the Freeman Creek Gold Property (the "Property"). The Property is located approximately 15 km northeast of Salmon, Idaho, and hosts excellent access via paved highway and a network of gravel roads and trails.

The objective of the 3-day program was to follow-up and expand upon the high-grade rock samples collected along the Carmen Creek Trend during the recently completed August 2020 surface exploration program on the Property; specifically, the Gallifrey Showing (2.02 g/t Au, 31.8 g/t Ag, and 0.76% Cu ), the Tardis Showing (25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu), and the Daleks Showing (2.00 g/t Au, 269 g/t Ag, and 11.4% Cu) (see news releases dated September 10th and October 13th, 2020). See Figure 1 below.

A total of 48 rock samples were collected over the northwest and southeastern areas of the Carmen Creek Trend. All samples have been received by the lab and geochemical analysis is pending. Several new areas hosting favourable mineralogy were discovered and sampled (Figures 2 and 3). Collectively, based on field observations and sample mineralogies, the Company is very encouraged and eagerly awaits results of sample analysis.

Mineralization along the Carmen Creek Trend is marked by numerous samples that range in grade from 2.0 to 25.5 g/t Au, 10 to 269 g/t Ag, and 0.13 to 32% Cu. The mineralization is characterized by chlorite mica-schists with quartz veining, magnetite, and common malachite and sulphides (bornite, chalcopyrite, pyrite). Initial field prospecting outlines a central mineralized zone (oriented ~135°/65°) of at least 1-2 m width, with vein stockworks extending 5 to 10 m into the adjacent host rock, which forms part of a larger mineralized corridor at least 1.2 km long by 200 m wide. The trend remains underexplored and has only been evaluated at a reconnaissance scale by the Company.

Drill Permitting

The Company has started the permitting process for an inaugural diamond drill program at Carmen Creek and is actively assessing drill hole locations and access. The Carmen Creek Prospect has never been drill tested and its depth extent is not known. The potential of this prospect has been enhanced considerably following the completion of the 2020 surface exploration.

Figure 1: Carmen Creek Prospect

Figure 2: Malachite staining in outcrop (sample 147958)

Figure 3: Malachite staining in talus (sample 147957)

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Gaia Metals Corp.

Gaia Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing base and precious metals, including platinum group elements, and lithium.

The Company's flagship asset is the Freeman Creek Gold Property, located in Idaho, USA. The Property hosts two major advanced targets; the Gold Dyke Prospect, with an historical drill intercept of 1.5 g/t Au and 12.1 g/t Ag over 44.2 m (RDH 8), and the Carmen Creek Mine Prospect, with an historical outcrop sample assay of 14.15 g/t Au, 63 g/t Ag, and 1.2% Cu.

Additional assets include the wholly owned Corvette Property, and the FCI Property (held under Option from O3 Mining Inc.) located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The properties are contiguous and host significant gold-silver-copper-PGE-lithium potential highlighted by the Golden Gap Prospect with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, the Elsass and Lorraine prospects with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop, and the CV1 Pegmatite Prospect with 2.28% Li2O over 6 m in channel.

In addition, the Company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; the Golden Silica Property, BC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

