Imperial Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Nov. 10, 2020 - Imperial Metals Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, as summarized in this release and discussed in detail in the Management’s Discussion & Analysis. The Company’s financial results are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The reporting currency of the Company is the Canadian (“CDN”) Dollar.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

On February 20, 2019 the Company initiated a process for the sale of the Red Chris mine, and in accordance with IFRS, the Company classified Red Chris mine as a discontinued operation effective January 1, 2019 until the closing of the transaction with Newcrest on August 14, 2019. Effective August 15, 2019, the results from the Red Chris mine are presented on a proportionate basis relative to Imperial’s 30% ownership in the Red Chris Joint Venture. Unless otherwise stated, this MD&A only compares the comparative quarter results from continuing operations and excludes discontinued operations.

During the third quarter of 2020 the provisional fair values that were assigned to the sale of Red Chris were finalized taking into consideration updated information obtained during the measurement period. The year ended December 31, 2019 and comparative quarters from September 30, 2019 onwards were restated to take into consideration the finalized values.

Total revenue from continuing operations increased to $38.2 million in the September 2020 quarter from $7.0 million in the 2019 comparative quarter, an increase of $31.2 million. The September 2019 amount only included revenue from the Red Chris mine from August 15 to September 30. Revenues for the first part of the 2019 quarter were classified in discontinued operations and totalled $39.9 million. In the September 2020 quarter, the Company included its portion of the 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

In the September 2020 quarter, the Red Chris mine (100% basis) had 4.3 concentrate shipments (2019-3.3 concentrate shipments). Variations in revenue are impacted by the timing and quantity of concentrate shipments, metal prices and exchange rates, and period end revaluations of revenue attributed to concentrate shipments where copper and gold prices will settle at a future date.

The London Metals Exchange cash settlement copper price per pound averaged US$2.96 in the September 2020 quarter compared to US$2.64 in the 2019 comparative quarter. LBMA cash settlement gold price per troy ounce averaged US$1,911 in the September 2020 quarter compared to US$1,474 in the 2019 comparative quarter. The average US/CDN Dollar exchange rate was 1.332 in the September 2020 quarter, 0.8% higher than the exchange rate of 1.321 in the September 2019 quarter. In CDN Dollar terms the average copper price in the September 2020 quarter was CDN$3.94 per pound compared to CDN$3.49 per pound in the 2019 comparative quarter, and the average gold price in the September 2020 quarter was CDN$2,545 per ounce compared to CDN$1,947 per ounce in the 2019 comparative quarter.

Revenue in the September 2020 quarter increased by $3.3 million due to a positive revenue revaluation as compared to a $4.6 million negative revenue revaluation in the 2019 comparative quarter from continued and discontinued operations. Revenue revaluations are the result of the metal price on the settlement date and/or the current period balance sheet date being higher or lower than when the revenue was initially recorded or the metal price at the last balance sheet date and finalization of contained metal as a result of final weights and assays.

Net income from continuing operations for the September 2020 quarter was $7.1 million ($0.05 per share) compared to net loss of $17.9 million ($0.14 per share) in the 2019 comparative quarter. The increase in net income of $25.0 million was primarily due to the following factors:

Mine operations went from a loss of $2.2 million in September 2019 to income of $12.8 million in September 2020, an increase in net income of $15.0 million.

Interest expense went from $9.4 million in September 2019 to $0.3 million in September 2020, an increase in net income of $9.1 million.

Foreign exchange went from a loss of $7.7 million in September 2019 to a loss of $1.1 million in September 2020, an increase in net income of $6.6 million.

Tax recovery went from $9.5 million in September 2019 to $1.2 million in September 2020, a decrease in net income of $8.3 million.

Cash flow was $17.7 million in the September 2020 quarter compared to negative $1.8 million in the 2019 comparative quarter. Cash flow is a measure used by the Company to evaluate its performance however, it is not a term recognized under IFRS. The Company believes Cash flow is useful to investors and it is one of the measures used by management to assess the financial performance of the Company.

Capital expenditures from continuing operations were $26.4 million in the September 2020 quarter, up from $16.4 million in the 2019 comparative quarter.

At September 30, 2020, the Company had not hedged any copper, gold or US/CDN Dollar exchange. Quarterly revenues will fluctuate depending on copper and gold prices, the US/CDN Dollar exchange rate, and the timing of concentrate sales, which is dependent on concentrate production and the availability and scheduling of transportation.

OPERATIONS

The Company’s plans for 2020 and beyond could be adversely impacted by the effects of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) global pandemic. In particular, the continued spread of the coronavirus and travel, and other operating restrictions established to curb the spread of coronavirus, could materially and adversely impact the Company’s current plans by causing a temporary closure of the Red Chris mine, suspending planned exploration work, causing an economic slowdown resulting in a decrease in the demand for copper and gold, negatively impacting copper and gold prices, impacting the Company’s ability to transport or market the Company’s concentrate or causing disruptions in the Company’s supply chains.

Red Chris Mine

Red Chris metal production for the 2020 third quarter was 22.2 million pounds copper and 18,052 ounces gold, as compared to 26.5 million pounds copper and 22,057 ounces gold produced in the 2020 second quarter. Imperial’s 30% portion of Red Chris third quarter production was 6.66 million pounds copper and 5,415 ounces gold. Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited is operator of the Red Chris Joint Venture (Newcrest 70%; Imperial 30%).

Metal production was lower than the prior quarter reflecting a higher proportion of lower grade stockpile material being fed to the mill due to unseasonal rainfall. This impacted the availability of higher grade mill feed from the pits, and resulted in lower recoveries. Lower grades and recoveries were partially offset by a 13% increase in mill throughput.

Three Months Ended

September 30* Nine Months Ended

September 30* 2020 2019 2020 2019 Ore milled – tonnes 2,777,245 2,812,236 7,196,524 7,874,663 Ore milled per calendar day – tonnes 30,187 30,568 26,265 28,845 Grade % – copper 0.460 0.421 0.553 0.385 Grade g/t – gold 0.398 0.226 0.462 0.219 Recovery % – copper 78.8 74.8 81.0 75.0 Recovery % – gold 50.8 41.2 53.9 43.8 Copper – 000’s pounds 22,203 19,505 71,112 50,206 Gold – ounces 18,052 8,419 57,536 24,316 Silver – ounces 45,914 35,318 141,044 88,371

* 100% Red Chris mine production

The Company’s share of exploration, development and capital expenditures were $26.3 million in the September 2020 quarter compared to $13.2 million in the 2019 comparative quarter.

Mount Polley Mine

Mount Polley mine remains on care and maintenance status pending improvement of the economics of mining. Site personnel are maintaining access, fire watch, managing the collection, treatment and discharge of site contact water, and actively monitoring the tailings storage facility.

For the September 2020 quarter, Mount Polley incurred idle mine costs comprised of $2.7 million in operating costs and $1.1 million in depreciation expense.

Huckleberry Mine

Huckleberry mine operations were shut down in August 2016, and the mine remains on care and maintenance status, pending improvement of the economics of mining. Activities at the mine site have focused on water management, snow removal, maintenance of site infrastructure and equipment and environmental compliance monitoring. The tailings management facilities are actively monitored.

For the September 2020 quarter, Huckleberry incurred idle mine costs comprised of $1.0 million in operating costs and $0.2 million in depreciation expense.

EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW

The Company completed the sale of 70% interest in the Red Chris mine to Newcrest on August 15, 2019. As a result, this operation was classified as a discontinued operation effective January 1, 2019 to August 14, 2019.

Select Quarter Financial Information Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 expressed in thousands, except share and per share amounts

2020 2019 2020 2019 Continuing operations: Total revenues $ 38,161 $ 6,991 $ 111,182 $ 42,467 Net income (loss) $ 7,063 $ (17,901 ) $ 24 $ (29,915 ) Net income (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.24 ) Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.24 ) Adjusted net income (loss) (1) $ 7,015 $ (8,895 ) $ 132 $ (38,936 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share (1) $ 0.05 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.31 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,243 $ (1,227 ) $ 36,001 $ (1,444 ) Cash flow (1)(2) $ 17,655 $ (1,823 ) $ 36,549 $ (1,331 ) Cash flow per share (1)(2) $ 0.14 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.28 $ (0.01 ) Discontinued operations: Total revenues $ - $ 39,872 $ - $ 164,695 Net income $ - $ 360,906 $ - $ 363,202 Net income share $ - $ 2.81 $ - $ 2.86 Diluted income per share $ - $ 2.81 $ - $ 2.86 Adjusted net income (1) $ - $ 42,501 $ - $ 44,244 Adjusted net income per share (1) $ - $ 0.34 $ - $ 0.35 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ - $ 127,761 $ - $ 141,820 Cash flow (1)(2) $ - $ 10,179 $ - $ 23,699 Cash flow per share (1)(2) $ - $ 0.08 $ - $ 0.19 Working capital $ 27,082 $ 72,894 $ 27,082 $ 72,894 Total assets $ 1,092,134 $ 1,115,426 $ 1,092,134 $ 1,115,426 Total debt (including current portion) $ 2,847 $ 4,214 $ 2,847 $ 4,214 (1) Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures for further details. (2) Cash flow is defined as the cash flow from operations before the net change in non-cash working capital balances, income and mining taxes, and interest paid. Cash flow per share is defined as cash flow divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the year.



Select Items Affecting Net Income (Loss) (presented on an after-tax basis)

Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 expressed in thousands 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) before undernoted items undernoted items $ 7,349 $ (1,513 ) $ 719 $ (16,234 ) Interest expense (238 ) (7,383 ) (803 ) (33,990 ) Recovery of BC Mineral taxes including interest - - - 11,288 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on debt (48 ) (7,716 ) 108 10,310 Loss on early repayment of debt - (1,289 ) - (1,289 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 7,063 $ (17,901 ) $ 24 $ (29,915 )

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company reports four non-IFRS financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, cash flow and cash cost per pound of copper produced. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors because they are included in the measures that are used by management in assessing the financial performance of the Company.

Adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow are not generally accepted earnings measures and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) and cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. As there is no standardized method of calculating these measures, these measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share

Adjusted net income from continuing operations in the September 2020 quarter was $7.0 million ($0.05 per share) compared to an adjusted net loss of $8.9 million ($0.07 per share) in the 2019 comparative quarter. Adjusted net income or loss shows the financial results excluding the effect of items not settling in the current period and non-recurring items. Adjusted net income or loss is calculated by removing the gains or loss, resulting from acquisition and disposal of property, mark to market revaluation of derivative instruments not related to the current period, net of tax, unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses on non-current debt, net of tax.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the September 2020 quarter was $17.2 million compared to a negative $1.2 million in the 2019 comparative quarter. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, taxes, depletion, and depreciation, and as adjusted for certain other items.

Cash Flow and Cash Flow Per Share

Cash flow from continuing operations in the September 2020 quarter was $17.7 million compared to a negative $1.8 million in the 2019 comparative quarter. Cash flow per share was $0.14 in the September 2020 quarter compared to $(0.01) in the 2019 comparative quarter.

Cash flow and cash flow per share are measures used by the Company to evaluate its performance however they are not terms recognized under IFRS. Cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations before the net change in non-cash working capital balances, income and mining taxes, and interest paid and cash flow per share is the same measure divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the year.

Cash Cost Per Pound of Copper Produced

The Company is primarily a copper producer and therefore calculates this non-IFRS financial measure individually for its three copper mines, Red Chris (30% share), Mount Polley and Huckleberry, and on a composite basis for these mines Variations from period to period in the cash cost per pound of copper produced are the result of many factors including: grade, metal recoveries, amount of stripping charged to operations, mine and mill operating conditions, labour and other cost inputs, transportation and warehousing costs, treatment and refining costs, the amount of by-product and other revenues, the US$ to CDN$ exchange rate and the amount of copper produced.

Idle mine costs during the periods when the Huckleberry and Mount Polley mines were not in operation have been excluded from the cash cost per pound of copper produced.

Calculation of Cash Cost Per Pound of Copper Produced expressed in thousands, except cash cost per pound of copper produced Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Red Chris **Mount Polley Composite Cash cost of copper produced in US$ $ 9,471 $ - $ 9,471 Copper produced – pounds 6,661 - 6,661 Cash cost per lb copper produced in US$ $ 1.42 $ - $ 1.42 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 *Red Chris **Mount Polley Composite Cash cost of copper produced in US$ $ 30,875 $ - $ 30,875 Copper produced – pounds 13,132 - 13,132 Cash cost per lb copper produced in US$ $ 2.35 $ - $ 2.35 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Red Chris **Mount Polley Composite Cash cost of copper produced in US$ $ 27,417 $ - $ 27,417 Copper produced – pounds 21,333 - 21,333 Cash cost per lb copper produced in US$ $ 1.29 $ - $ 1.29 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 *Red Chris **Mount Polley Composite Cash cost of copper produced in US$ $ 110,947 $ 12,476 $ 123,423 Copper produced – pounds 43,832 3,825 47,657 Cash cost per lb copper produced in US$ $ 2.53 $ 3.26 $ 2.59





* The Red Chris mine was classified as a discontinued operation effective January 1, 2019 to August 14, 2019. Effective August 15, 2019, the results from Red Chris are presented in continuing operations on a proportional basis relative to Imperial’s 30% beneficial interest in the Red Chris Joint Venture. ** The Mount Polley mine was placed on care and maintenance on May 26, 2019.

For detailed information, refer to Imperial’s 2020 Third Quarter Report available on imperialmetals.com and sedar.com



About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. Imperial also holds a 45.3% interest in the Ruddock Creek lead/zinc property.

