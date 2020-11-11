Amex Reports Phase Two Metallurgical Results from Three Composite Samples from the HGZ at Perron  Confirms Gold Recovery of +99% - and Grants Stock Options

MONTREAL, November 11, 2020 - Amex Exploration Inc. ("Amex or the Company") (TSXV:AMX)(FRA:MX0)(OTCQX:AMXEF) is very pleased to report additional metallurgical results from the High Grade Zone (HGZ), located in the Eastern Gold Zone (EGZ) on the 100% owned Perron property in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Complete metallurgical results are provided in Table 1. The second phase of metallurgical testing was completed to determine the theoretical recoverability of the HGZ mineralization using a simple gravity-cyanide circuit, commonly used in many gold milling operations throughout the Abitibi region. All three composite samples, representing high, medium, and low grade mineralization characteristic of the HGZ, were found to be highly amenable to the simple gravity- cyanidation circuit, with overall gold recoveries greater than 99% and silver recoveries better than 89.5%. These results further confirm that a simple gravity-cyanidation flowsheet would be sufficient to achieve equivalent or better than industry average recoveries. Metallurgical work was completed by SGS Canada Inc., a leader in metallurgical and analytical studies.

Kelly Malcolm, VP Exploration of Amex Exploration commented, "I am very pleased with our metallurgy program to date. Our previously announced Phase 1 results showed exceptional gold and silver recovery using a 3-stage processing technique (gravity, flotation, and cyanidation). The Phase 2 metallurgy program determined that we are able to achieve very high gold and silver recoveries using a simplified 2 stage process that eliminates floatation, thereby lowering projected processing costs as well as capital costs."

Three samples of full PQ (large diameter) drill core were individually stage crushed with a combination of jaw, cone, and roll crusher to passing ½ inch. One quarter of the sample was rotary split and further crushed to 100% passing 6 mesh. Following sample homogenization, a 10 kg sub-sample was rotary split for Bond mill work index testing (BWI) and the remainder was crushed to 100% passing 10 mesh. Following sample homogenization, each sample was further rotary split into a 10 kg test charge and a 1 kg head assay charge.

As announced by Amex on August 5, 2020, the head assay samples were submitted for gold analyses using the screened metallics procedure. The results returned composite gold grades ranging from 5.65 g/t Au to 27.7 g/t Au and indicated high gravity recoverable gold for all three samples.

Gravity separation tests were completed on each composite, evaluating the potential for gravity recoverable gold and silver at a coarse grind size of P 80 ranging from 240-330 μm using a Knelson MD-3 concentrator. The Knelson concentrate represents the achievable gravity recovery and was able to recover 72.9% to 83.7% of the gold and 88.0% to 96.6% of the silver. As announced by Amex on August 27, these results exceeded predictions from the head screened metallic analyses, which indicated expected gold recoveries of between 35% and 65%.

Cyanide leaching was completed on a sub-sample of each gravity tailing reground to a P80 of ~90 μm to evaluate the recovery of the remaining gold in the sample by bottle roll cyanide leaching. Each sample was leached at a density of 50% solids, with 0.5 g/L cyanide and maintained for 48 hours at pH of 10.5 to 11.0. The cyanidation test conditions returned excellent results, recovering 95.1% to 97.9% of the gold contained in the gravity tailings to the pregnant leach solution after 48 hours. Cyanide consumptions ranged from 0.21 to 0.26 kg/t and lime consumption ranged from 2.48 to 2.76 kg/t.

The results from the gravity and cyanidation processes were combined to produce an overall metallurgical balance with total gold recovery for each of the three composite samples returning between 99.2% and 99.4% while silver recovery ranges between 89.5% to 96.8%.

Table 1: Complete phase two metallurgical results on three composite samples from the High Grade Zone

Sample Test Product Weight Assay

(g/t, mg/L) Distribution (%) (%) Au Ag Au Ag G1 Gravity Concentrate 0.9 1757 526 82.8 86.9 CN4 48hr PLS - 2.90 0.55 16.6 9.9 PEM-20-001 Leach Residue 99.1 0.10 <0.5 0.6 3.17 Combined Concentrates / PLS 0.9 2075 587 99.4 96.8 Calculated Head 100 18.9 5.5 100.0 100.0 Gravity Calc Head 19.2 5.5 Direct Head 27.7 - G2 Gravity Concentrate 0.9 866 184 83.7 78.2 CN5 48hr PLS - 0.29 0.40 15.5 17.2 PEM-20-002 Leach Residue 99.1 0.03 <0.5 0.8 4.6 Combined Concentrates / PLS 0.9 898 227.2 99.2 95.4 Calculated Head 100 8.21 2.2 100.0 100.0 Gravity Calc Head 9.43 2.1 Direct Head 12.7 - G3 Gravity Concentrate 0.9 553 151 72.9 74.3 CN6 48hr PLS - 0.38 0.42 26.6 15.2 PEM-20-003 Leach Residue 99.1 0.03 <0.5 0.6 10.5 Combined Concentrates / PLS 0.9 595 196.9 99.4 89.5 Calculated Head 100 5.41 1.9 100.0 100.0 Gravity Calc Head 6.87 1.8 Direct Head 5.65 -

In addition, Amex announces the granting 1,275,000 incentive share purchase options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants. Each Option has an exercise price of $3.25 and expires five years from the date of grant, subject to earlier termination as per the terms and conditions of Amex's incentive shares stock option plan. All Options granted vest as follows: (i) 50% on the date of the grant; (ii) 25% on the one year anniversary of the grant; and (iii) the remaining 25% on the 2 year anniversary of the grant.

Qualified Persons

Maxime Bouchard P.Geo. M.Sc.A., (OGQ 1752) and Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), Independent Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, have reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard and Jérôme Augustin. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. Metallurgical testwork was completed by SGS Canada Inc. at its Quebec City and Lakefield testing centres. SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometers north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and else where in the province.

